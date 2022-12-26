David F. Sandberg, the director of both Shazam! and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has a Christmas gift for DC fans and fans of the Shazam! movies: a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram of two of the actors dancing, with Sandberg saying he commented to his wife, Lotta Losten, about how this Christmas is "the last Christmas" before the movie is released.

Marta Milans, who plays Billy Batson's foster mom Rosa Vásquez and Rachel Zegler, who plays Anthea, a Daughter of Atlas, dance with each other in the snow. Milans commented on the video, saying she thought her dancing was awful, and Zegler commented as well, saying she felt special and that "the shouting of 'balls' [in the video] really makes this." The video and the comments show the comradery between the two cast members and the fun they had on set, which seems to match the fun tone the movie looks to provide.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set after the events of the first movie, where Billy Batson and his foster brothers and sisters have to get back into the superhero game and use their powers to fight the Daughters of Atlas, a group who wants to destroy the world. The superheroes need to travel to make peace with the Gods who granted them their powers, because Billy took their powers for granted. As Billy is just a kid, it would make sense that he took his powers for granted, and this movie takes him through an arc where he learns to appreciate them.

Image via Warner Bros

Along with Milans and Zegler, Cooper Andrews returns as Billy's foster father, Victor Vásquez. Asher Angel and Zachary Levi return as Billy Batson/Shazam, and Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, Jovan Armand, and Faithe Herman return as his foster siblings who are Shazam superheroes along with Billy. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu play Hespera and Kalypso, two Daughters of Atlas, and Djimon Hounsou plays the last surviving member of the Council of Wizards, who gave the power of the gods to Billy. Lotsen is also set to appear in the film, albeit in a new role, since her character from the first film didn't survive.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for a March 17, 2023, release. Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Zegler and Milans below: