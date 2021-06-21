'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' doesn't hit theaters until 2023, but our first look at the cast arrives now.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is getting out ahead of some leaks by unveiling the new superhero costumes from his highly anticipated sequel incredibly early. Indeed, a new Shazam! 2 image showcases the entire adult cast looking positively smashing in their shiny new superhero suits. This includes not only Zachary Levi's titular hero, but also the adult versions of Billy Baston's foster family: Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Meagan Good as Darla Dudley, D.J. Cotrona as Pedro Peña, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, and Ross Butler as Eugene Choi.

Filming on the sequel is currently underway after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandberg, who helmed the 2019 DC film Shazam!, is back in the director's chair and Levi and Asher Angel are back in the lead role of Shazam/Billy Baston respectively. But this new set photo also confirms that Billy's foster family will once again be turning into superheroes themselves, as first glimpsed at the very end of Shazam!

The story of the sequel is under wraps, but is exciting nonetheless. We know that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are playing the film's villainous sisters Hespera and Calypso, respectively, as the plot sounds like it revolves around the god Atlas — the father of both women. Rachel Zegler is also onboard as another daughter of Atlas.

We still have a long ways to go before this one hits theaters — Warner Bros. has dated it for June 2, 2023 — but it's exciting nonetheless. DC is rocketing forward with a number of exciting new releases, some of which take place in the DCEU like this August's The Suicide Squad and next year's Black Adam and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, and some of which take place outside the DCEU as part of the multiverse, like the Robert Pattinson-fronted The Batman. Also currently filming is The Flash, which will introduce the idea of the multiverse when it hits theaters in November 2022.

We'll have much more up shortly but wanted to share this exciting news with you as quickly as possible. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.

