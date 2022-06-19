Shazam! Fury of the Gods is adding an MCU favorite to the crew of the sequel. In a Twitter interaction, director David F Sandberg has revealed that composer Christophe Beck is behind the sequel’s score. The veteran film score composer has replaced Benjamin Wallfisch, who worked on the music for the first film.

Recently, a fan asked Sandberg on Twitter, “Hey David, I don't know if it has been announced, but is Benjamin Wallfisch returning to score Shazam! 2? Thanks and can't wait for the movie!” To which the Swedish director responded, “That was the plan but schedules got in the way (there are just too many movies being made at once right now). It's @CBeckOfficial scoring this one and he's done an amazing job!"

Seems like the scheduling conflict brought Beck to Fury of the Gods and fans are not complaining! The Canadian composer has scored many fan-favorite movies and TV shows over the years and even won an Emmy for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He has worked on various big-budget movies like Frozen, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Muppets among others. But perhaps, he’s best known for scoring Marvel Cinematic Universe titles such as the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily-led Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. Last year he was nominated for another Emmy for his work on WandaVision and his most recent MCU score was for the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Shazam!' Movie Franchise to Get Tie-In Graphic Novel From DC Comics

Fury of the Gods was recently delayed to avoid a box-office clash with James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water. Sandberg is directing the movie from a script by Henry Gayden, who also wrote Shazam!. The sequel adds Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, to the cast along with Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. Also, Grace Fulton will be replacing Michelle Borth as adult Mary.

Returning cast members are, Zachary Levi as Shazam along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, Ian Chen as Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro, and Faithe Herman as Darla among others. Speaking about Fury of the Gods Levi told Collider:

"I'm really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget. We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on December 21, 2022. Check out Sandberg’s Tweet below.