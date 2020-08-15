‘Shazam!’ Director David F. Sandberg Teases DCEU Sequel With Fake Review Quotes

This week, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg livened things up with a viral video hyping up Shazam 2 with some definitely real, not at all hilariously fake Letterboxd reviews. The video arrives just one week ahead of the DC FanDome event, which will include a panel for the already-released Shazam!. While no specifics about the panel have been discussed, it’s very possible we could be getting some updates about the sequel.

It sure seems like there’s nothing but the Shazam! sequel on Sandberg’s mind with this funny fake trailer. The director shared the video on Twitter earlier this week, captioning it with this brief explainer: “We haven’t shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I’m pretty sure that means we’re allowed to start using review quotes for marketing.”

There’s plenty of fun stuff packed into the 30-second trailer. Using footage from Shazam!, the fake trailer features “reviews” of the DCEU sequel. This includes the brief but incredible review of “I’m fine with this,” from a user named Roberto the Person and a longer one which reads, “Jack Dylan Grazer, I’m free Thursday night to paint [your] nails and dance in [your] room to Fleetwood Mac,” from user Nev. TBH, this is the kind of early buzz I’d expect for a sequel to the very lighthearted and lively 2019 DCEU flick starring Grazer and Zachary Levi.

We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing. pic.twitter.com/q7rj528CDR — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 14, 2020

Since news of Shazam 2‘s initial release date announcement back in December 2019, any updates on the DCEU sequel have been minimal. We know Levi, Grazer, and Asher Angel, who plays teenager Billy Batson, will be returning for the sequel along with Sandberg. However, any plot details, further casting announcements, or even news on when filming is set to start have yet to be announced. Fingers crossed the Shazam! team has some good news for us during their DC FanDome panel.

Shazam 2 is currently scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. Get even more DC FanDome updates here.

