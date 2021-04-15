Director David F. Sandberg published a video on Reddit where the ending of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is supposedly leaked. The video, an obvious joke, shows the "last page" of the script for the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with a scene so hilariously absurd that we now want it to really make part of the upcoming movie.

In the video, an unknown person runs through the corridors of a building, holding their phone in their hands. We can only see what the person is choosing to film, but the phone stops long enough in a paper glued to a wall, pointing the way to some rooms used by the Shazam! 2 production. The unseen person sneaks into a room, finds the script to the movie and opens the last page before the video abruptly ends. The fake script page that can be seen in the video reads:

Image via Warner Bros.

As rays of sun come through the broken roof, they illuminate the deserted Hall of Justice.

MARY

I am Mary

EUGENE

Mary is right. This place has been empty for years.

Freddy picks up Batman’s dusty cowl from the ground.

FREDDY

But... this doesn’t make any sense.

BILLY

Or maybe it does…

They all look to Billy

BILLY (cont’d)

I guess the real Justice League was the friends we made along the way.

FADE OUT

"THE END”

RELATED:‌ 'Black Adam' Begins Filming as Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Set Photo

Sandberg is not a troll, he’s a genius. The fake ending has Mary (Grace Fulton/Michelle Borth) copying the way of speaking of Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy. She repeats her own name and, for reasons beyond comprehension, her foster brothers understand what she means. The scene is also placed in an abandoned Hall of Justice, a nod to the ending of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which shows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) planning how to refurbish the new headquarters of the Justice League.

There’s even a connection to the Knightmare timeline, the apocalyptic future where the League was defeated, the Hall was abandoned and the world is destroyed by Superman (Henry Cavill) and Darkseid. The last line, said by Billy (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) is even a version of one of the biggest narrative tropes of all, the one that tells the protagonists the prize they were looking for was right in front of their eyes the whole time.

Image via Warner Bros.

There couldn’t be a more ludicrous fake ending to Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, but it’s a little bit disappointing we won’t get to see this scene come to life, except if Sandberg decides to film it as extra content for the movie (please, do it!). Shazam! Fury of the Gods will share the same world as other DC movies, but this new DC cinematic universe will not take into account Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is set to release on June 2, 2023, and we still don’t know a lot about the movie. So far, the cast includes daughters of the titan Atlas as the main villains, which teases the plot is connected to Greek Mythology. As production on Shazam!: Fury of the Gods moves forward, we’ll get to learn more about the movie’s real plot and real ending. For now, you can check the fake leak video over on reddit.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2'

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now So many shows, so little time.

Read Next