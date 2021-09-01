Hot off the critical success of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the DC Extended Universe has wrapped production on another highly anticipated project in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel, which will see the return of David F. Sandberg in the director's chair, wrapped yesterday evening, revealed in a tweet written by the director himself. The production went through just about the whole summer, as cameras started rolling in late May.

The first Shazam was released in April 2019, and the sequel will see the return of several cast members that brought a ton of fun and energy into the original. Zachary Levi will return to lead as the title character, while Asher Angel will portray his young counterpart, Billy Batson. Jack Dylan Grazer will return as Batson's best friend Freddy, while Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, and Jovan Armand will also be back to round out the young foster family. Fulton will also play the powered-up adult version of her character, taking over the entire dual role from Michelle Borth, who played the adult Mary in the original. Meagan Good, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona are all returning as the adult versions of Darla, Eugene, and Pedro respectively. Lastly, Djimon Hounsou will also be back as the wizard Shazam who gave Billy his powers.

Sandberg has assembled some impressive newcomers to the roster for this sequel in the form of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story). The three will all portray the villainous daughters of Atlas, a Greek god. In ancient Greek mythology, Atlas was condemned by Zeus to hold up the sky after siding with the Titans in an Olympian war. This has become an iconic statue in art, and it remains to be seen how Sandberg and screenwriter Henry Gayden will interpret this myth. Part of Shazam's power set comes from Atlas' stamina (among many other god-given abilities), so it's hard to imagine that Atlas' own daughters won't have their own strengths and powers.

Plot details remain a bit thin at the moment, though it's sure to explore the complexities of Billy and his foster siblings balancing superpowers and middle school. The sequel's title was revealed last year at the DC FanDome event, and a small, 15-second teaser was put out by Sandberg back in June. With this year's FanDome event set for October 16, it's hard to imagine that the team won't give fans another taste of the sequel, especially with filming having wrapped and DC confirming this will have a panel at the event. Another interesting piece to remember is that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release after the long-gestating Black Adam project from Dwayne Johnson, which has been rumored to eventually tie in with Shazam, as the two often do in the comics.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Check out Sandberg's tweet announcement below:

