Despite director David F. Sandberg being a prolific sharer, from behind-the-scenes film schools to hilariously rendered trolls, we haven't seen much from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the forthcoming DC/WB sequel to his hit 2019 superhero comedy Shazam! But now, at the virtual DC FanDome event, we've finally got our first glimpse of Shazam 2 in the form of a behind-the-scenes video reel. And we like what we see.

The film features returning stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson and Shazam, the struggling teen and superhero personification, respectively. Fury of the Gods will also highlight the return of Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy's best friend Freddy and an expanded role for Adam Goldberg, Grazer's superhero personification. Djimon Honsou will also return as the other Shazam who gave Angel/Levi the mantle in the first film, while new stars to the world include Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as villainous daughters of Atlas. Also, Sandberg has hinted at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam showing up — but, again, he's a bit of a silly troll, so maybe take that with a grain of salt.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Has Wrapped Filming, Reveals David F. Sandberg

Sandberg wrapped principal photography on August 31, 2021, after a summer-long shoot. Thus far, brief teasers and images of his superheroes suited up have been released, but this is the first time we've seen our first look at Mirren and Liu in their utterly villainous roles (and looking fabulous to boot), as well as Rachel Zegler, who plays a role that is still currently under wraps — but appears to have a relationship to Billy Batson, as indicated by a certain rooftop moment.

Check out the first look of Shazam! Fury of the Gods below, courtesy of Collider's own Steve Weintraub. The film comes to theaters on June 2, 2023.

KEEP READING: 'Black Adam': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Blue Beetle' Movie Gets First Look at Suit in Concept Art The HBO Max film was teased by the cast and crew at DC FanDome.

Read Next