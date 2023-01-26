As fans gear up their hype and anticipation for Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the release of its brand-new trailer, director David F. Sandberg has provided additional insight into the film via an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. While the latest sneak peek at the upcoming DC project showcased an action-packed spectacle, he revealed that the newest installment focuses on Billy's (Asher Angel) character growth with his family.

"It's sort of an extension of the first movie," Sandberg said to Entertainment Weekly. "He finally found a family in that movie. But now, we see him struggling a bit now that they're growing up. He's holding on very tightly to his family because he doesn't want everyone to just scatter and go do their own thing. He just found his family, and he wants to have them all together."

Despite the character growth the characters will face, Sandburg added that the upcoming movie will still feature the same lighthearted and upbeat tone that audiences loved about the previous installment but will also have some serious moments. "Zach [Levi] is so good because he is that kid at heart in real life," he said of Levi's performance. "But he also has serious range, and I think it's nice he gets to show some of that in this one. It's not just like, 'Wow, I get to be a superhero!' He actually has to take some responsibility and save the world this time."

Image via Warner Bros.

While the new film will still feature the same lighthearted tone of its predecessor, its latest trailer revealed that the stakes would be raised as Billy and his family face their newest threat, the Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren. "It was a dream to work with them," Sandberg said about Liu and Mirren. "We aimed high when we cast the movie, and we got exactly what we wanted. They're both so kickass." Rachel Zegler will also star in the film as a Daughter of Atlas, but details on her role in the story remain under wraps.

Despite a massive restructuring at DC Studios after James Gunn's recent hiring as co-CEO and co-chairman of the company, Levi has reassured fans that he will remain as the character for the foreseeable future. Alongside Shazam! Fury of the Gods, DC is set to release The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the character's first feature-length solo outing, on June 16, with Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña, on August 18. Following this, on Christmas day later this year, Jason Momoa will return as the titular character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will serve as a sequel to the hit 2018 film. With so much in store, 2023 is shaping to be a big year for DC as a new path is soon to be laid out for its cinematic future.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods strikes its way exclusively into theaters on March 17. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming superhero film below.