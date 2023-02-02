China is beginning to open its doors, albeit slowly, to more Hollywood productions. This has become evident by the fact that DC Studios' upcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has reportedly received a rare Chinese release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in Chinese markets on March 17, the same day the film is slated to be released on North American screens. Sources told THR that the official announcement from distributor Warner Bros. Pictures is likely to come soon. It is unclear how many sceens the film will play on in China, and the report did not state if the film will eventually recieve a video on-demand or other type of home release in the country.

China has had somewhat of a moratorium on Hollywood projects over the past few years, and this especially held true for superhero films. DC's last release, Black Adam, did not open in China at all. However, it seems that Chinese officials have begun to have a change of heart when it comes to these types of films. This past January, it was announced that China would lift its ban on films from Marvel Studios, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever slated to play on Chinese screens along with the upcoming Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will hit China on Feb. 17. While there has not been an official stance taken by the Chinese government on DC products, a release date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is likely a good sign that more films from the studio are to come. The previous film, Shazam!, did have a Chinese run upon its release in 2019, and earned nearly $44 million in the country, a figure that may have contributed to the decision to play the sequel in China as well.

However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will not be the first film to make recent waves in China. That title would belong to Avatar: The Way of Water. The brainchild of director James Cameron has seen muted success in China, following the government's decision to grant the film a coveted release. Avatar: The Way of Water has brought in $243 million in China, a large earning despite coming up far below expectations, partially due to COVID-19 restrictions grinding China to a halt during its release window. Despite this, the figure seems to show that Chinese markets do have at least a partial barometer for Hollywood films, something that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be able to test.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, reprising his role as Billy Batson, the boy-turned-superhero Shazam who teams up with the foster kids/superheros he grew up with to fight a new enemy. "When the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth, the kids are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the fate of their world," according to a logline from Warner Bros. In addition to Levi, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Djimon Hounsou, Meagan Good, and Ross Butler in returning roles. Joining the cast are Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler playing the three Daughters of Atlas. Returning to the director's chair is David F. Sandberg, who helmed Shazam! in 2019.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released by Warner Bros. on March 17. The film's trailer can be seen below: