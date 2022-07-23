As part of their San Diego Comic-Con panel, Warner Bros. released the first trailer and images for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel featuring Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson, respectively in his teenager form and as the titular superhero. The new images focus on the superhero assemble of the upcoming sequel, as Billy’s foster family joins him in his fight against crime.

The first two new images from Shazam! Fury of the Gods shows the whole foster family of Billy Batson both in their teenage human form and as adults wearing their superhero uniforms. At the end of 2019’s Shazam!, Billy shared his superpowers with his entire foster family, giving birth to a big squad of superheroes that helped him take down the Seven Deadly Sins. The cast is back for the sequel, with the teenage and heroic versions of each member of the Shazam family being respectively played by Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody, Ian Chen/Ross Butler, Jovan Armand/D. J. Cotrona, and Darla Dudley/Meagan Good. For the sequel, actress Grace Caroline Currey expanded her role, showing up as both the teenager and the superhero version of Mary Bromfield -- Michelle Borth played the superhero part in the first film.

The new images also give us a clear look at Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as the Daughters of Atlas, the villains for the upcoming sequel. Atlas is one of the gods whose power is used by Billy and his siblings, which apparently displease Liu’s and Mirren’s characters. As the first trailer revealed, the Daughters of Atlas are angry that kids started using the powers of the gods and will do whatever it takes to correct this error. That means the sequel will deal with a super clash between two powerful families, which of course, will cause a lot of destruction.

Levi’s Shazam is not alone in 2022’s SDCC, as Dwayne Johnson has also come to the panel to share some news about Black Adam, the upcoming movie centered on the origin story of the beloved antihero. Shazam and Black Adam are nemeses in DC’s comic books, and with both characters set to show up in theaters this year, fans are eager to learn when they will finally fight in the DC Extended Universe.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. A couple of months later, Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on December 21. Check out the sequel’s new images below:

Check out the trailer below: