2022 has been a great year for the comic book genre, but as we head into November it’s never too early to look ahead to the epic superhero offerings coming next year. This includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel to the hit 2019 DC film is finally hitting theaters this March and now the latest adventure for the Shazam Family has wrapped its post-production.

The exciting news comes from director David F. Sandberg who posted a new behind-the-scenes image of the film on his instagram. The image sees star Zachary Levi in his new Shazam costume landing down in an arena as he holds the magical staff that granted him and his family their powers in the first film. A lightning bolt is flashing behind him, capping off the epic shot nicely. The message Sandberg left with the image reads, “Finished! Now for a little time off. See you in theaters in March!”

Shazam 2 is hitting theaters this spring, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the film has finished so soon as it was originally slated to release this Christmas before getting delayed along with a handful of other DC projects to 2023. This wasn’t due to the film's quality, it was only moved to better fit into WB’s new schedule and for the best box office performance possible. The upcoming film will see Billy Batson aka Shazam go up against the villainous demi-gods Hespera and Kalypso the daughters of the goddess Atlas, played by Helen Mirran and Lucy Liu respectively. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will also be playing Atlas’ younger daughter Anthea in the film.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': Trailer, Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know About the DCEU Movie

When Shazam! came out in 2019, it was a breath of fresh air for the DCEU. It was hilarious, action packed, had great performances, and it was all tied together with a tremendous amount of heart and the warm themes of family. From the trailer released at San Diego Comic Con this past summer, Fury of the Gods looks to be upping the ante on everything that work so well in that first critically acclaimed film with a bigger emphasis on the Shazam Family. It’s all the more exciting that the new regime at Warner Brothers seems very high on the sequel and the fact that his comic book rival Black Adam has finally entered the DCEU only adds to the anticipation.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to theaters on March 17, 2023. While we anxiously wait, you can view the new behind-the-scenes image and watch the SDCC trailer for the film down below.