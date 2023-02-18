The countdown is on until DC's favorite champion makes a timely return to theaters in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Ahead of the film's release, Collider has learned that the superhero sequel's runtime is set to clock in at 2 hours and 10 minutes, just two minutes shorter than its predecessor.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, who also helmed the first movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has plenty of action teed up for Billy Batson played by Asher Anger and Zachary Levi. The film chronicles the story of foster child Billy, who rapidly transforms from an average teenager to a superhero whenever he says "shazam." Having extended his powers to his foster siblings, the film will see the family on a journey to balancing teenage life alongside superhero powers. Shazam! Fury of the God will also introduce the daughters of Atlas as ancient deities who are determined to take back the powers stolen from their father, putting not only Billy and his family at risk but also the rest of the world. The anticipated sequel also landed the coveted release in China.

Unsurprisingly, carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders takes a toll on Billy who fought so hard to find his place and his family. When asked what the journey will be for the family in the upcoming film, Sandberg told Collider,

"In the movie, Billy – Shazam – he's trying to keep the family together but everyone's sort of doing their own thing, [and] they haven't really learned how to work together. Especially like Freddy, he just wants "Yeah, I'm gonna be a superhero on my own. Why do we have to do everything together?" So the movie is sort of about them having to learn to work together and be a superhero team."

'Shazam!' Was Hit With Critics and Viewers

Previously, Shazam! won critical and audience approval for bringing some light to DC's otherwise much darker slate of films. From the trailer, it looks like the sequel is set to follow in similar footsteps with effortless humor laced into the bones of the characters. Whilst the kid-at-heart angle is certainly a part of the follow-up film, it is also set to invite some more serious moments. "It's not just like, 'Wow, I get to be a superhero!'" Sandberg explained previously. "He [Billy] actually has to take some responsibility and save the world this time." Given that DC has become renowned for its ability to tackle the heavier aspects of both life and heroism, it looks like there is plenty for audiences to look forward to.

The film comes amid looming uncertainty over the future of DC, following a re-shuffle of epic proportions which saw Man of Steel 2, which was set to see a return for Henry Cavill, and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 axed. Despite some dark days, things are looking up at DC with Shazam! Fury of the Gods the first in a line of releases for the studio this year with The Flash and Blue Beetle hot on its heels.

You can watch Billy and his friends take center stage in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in theaters, on March 17. In the meantime, you can check out Collider's interview with director Sandberg below: