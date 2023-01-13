One thing DC fans are eagerly waiting for that's on the near horizon is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The upcoming sequel to the 2019 feature follows Billy Batson and the Shazam! family into new adventures. As the March release date approaches, we have a look at a new teaser for the film, which gives us a closer look at the upcoming adventure.

In the new clip we get our first good look at the daughters of Atlas, Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. We also get to see a brief look at Djimon Hounsou’s Shazam, who is standing behind a now grown-up Billy (Asher Angel) who is transforming to tackle a dragon wreaking havoc on the city. In one of the hilarious turns, Billy calls out to the dragon, “Hey Khaleesi!” before taking him down. The clip also shows us that Rachel Zegler’s Anthea will be instrumental in Hespera and Kalypso’s plan.

The upcoming feature will see Billy's family working together to stop the daughters of Atlas from destroying the world. And to do so they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because Billy is taking their powers for granted. Further, rounding off the cast are Zachary Levi as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla.

Image via Warner Bros.

Furthermore, the film will star Grace Fulton as Mary, replacing Michelle Borth from the first film. Also in the cast are Jovan Armand and D. J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews as Rosa, and Victor Vásquez, the foster parents of Billy and his siblings. The feature is helmed by David F. Sandberg who directs from a script by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

After last year’s major restructuring at Warner Bros Discovery, DC Studios is going through a major shift of its own. The newly appointed co-CEO’s James Gunn and Peter Safran will be presenting a new direction for DC movies. However, fans of Shazam! need not worry as Levi made it pretty clear that Shazam! won't be recast amidst the latest restructuring. New WBD CEO David Zaslav is counting the upcoming feature among the studio’s major releases this year alongside Aquaman 2, and The Flash. However, what direction the franchise will go in is unclear at the moment.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released by Warner Bros. on March 17, 2023. You can check out the new TV Spot below: