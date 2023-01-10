Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on Twitter that a new trailer for the highly anticipated DC sequel would be available by the end of this month. The movie is one of the few DC projects still on course for release since James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-head of DC Studios last October.

Fury of the Gods will bring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel back as the adult and the teenage version of the superhero Shazam. Set a few years after the events of 2019’s Shazam!, the sequel will follow Billy and his now superpowered foster family as they struggle to fight crime and still have a fulfilling childhood.

The entire family is coming back to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the teenage and heroic versions of each Shazam family member being played by Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody, Ian Chen/Ross Butler, Jovan Armand/D. J. Cotrona, and Faithe Herman/Meagan Good. For the sequel, actress Grace Caroline Currey expanded her role, showing up as both the teenager and the superhero version of Mary Bromfield – Michelle Borth played the superhero adult in the first film.

Image via Warner Bros.

Fury of the Gods will also star Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler as the Daughters of Atlas. In the first movie, Billy Batson was blessed with the powers of ancient heroes and gods, including the stamina of Atlas. The Daughters of Atlas are not happy to see children misusing the powers of their father, so they’ll become the sequel’s main antagonists.

How Shazam! Fury of the Gods Fits in the New DC Universe?

Ever since Gunn and Safran took over the helms of the DC Universe, they have been working on a new long-term plan to unite movies, TV shows, and even video games. In order to build their new cohesive and unified storyline, the creative duo already made some tough decisions, such as scrapping Wonder Woman 3 and announcing Henry Cavill would no longer play Superman.

While it’s easy to understand the need to clean the slate before building a cinematic universe with solid foundations, Fury of the Gods remains in a sort of limbo, together with The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. No one knows if these upcoming releases will fit Gunn and Safran’s plan; and even though Levi previously stated Shazam was not being recast by Gunn and Safran, until we get an official announcement, we cannot say for sure what’s the fate of these characters. Hopefully, we’ll learn more when Gunn and Safran reveal their plan later this month.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Check out Sandberg’s original tweet below.