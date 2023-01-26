DC Studios has released a new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, director David F. Sandberg’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Shazam! The movie stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as the adult and teenage versions of the titular superhero.

In Shazam!, Billy Batson (Angel) is chosen by the Wizard Shazam to carry the powers of gods and heroes of old. When saying the wizard's name, the boy becomes the mighty Shazam (Levi), a warrior who possesses the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Yes, it does spell “S.H.A.Z.A.M.” In the movie, Billy also learns to trust his foster family, and before the final fight against the Seven Deadly Sins, he shares his powers with his family.

As the new trailer underlines, Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes place a few years after the first movie. Billy is still struggling to balance his regular life with his superhero duties, even more since he must act as the responsible leader of his super-family. While that is challenging enough, the trailer also focuses on the sequel’s villains, the Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler. The trio is enraged with the children misusing the powers of their father, which will put them on a collision course with the Shazam family.

Image via Warner Bros.

The first movie was a surprise hit at the box office by exploring the joys of a teenager becoming a superhero. The movie also respected the character’s comic book tradition by turning his origin story into a family affair. The new trailer shows how the sequel will double down on these themes by making the core conflict between two superpowered families. It also has the same joy and good humor as the first film, which is great news for fans.

When Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Coming to Theaters?

The entire Shazam family is coming back to Fury of the Gods, with the teenage and heroic versions of each Shazam family member being played by Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody, Ian Chen/Ross Butler, Jovan Armand/D. J. Cotrona, and FaitheHerman/Meagan Good. For the sequel, actress Grace Caroline Currey expanded her role, showing up as both the teenager and the superhero version of Mary Bromfield – Michelle Borth played the superhero adult in the first film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.