Pixar's upcoming animated film Luca is a fantastical coming-of-age story set in the 1950s, which follows the friendship of two young boys, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) with their own unique secret: they're actually sea monsters who are desperate to learn more about the human world and have adventures of their own. Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to chat with the two actors who lead the voice cast, and over the course of the conversation, inquired about updates for some future projects — like the upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which Grazer will return for, as well as Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, where Tremblay has been added to the cast as Flounder.

Grazer was happy to share some details about the Shazam sequel, and it turns out he's just as excited about the big names that have been added to the cast as we are:

"It's a great cast. We got Helen Mirren, we got Lucy Liu, we got the new up-and-coming star Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The script is hilarious. It's funnier than the first one, I'd have to say. We're getting away with a lot more this time. It's action-packed and it's got twists and turns and it's super-duper fun. The costume is different, no hood. And the shoes kind of look like Iron Man's shoes. Oh, wait, no. Iron Man doesn't exist. Who's Iron Man?"

When asked about his reaction to reading the script, Grazer definitely elaborated. "It was like, 'Oh, wow!' Totally." But before he could expand on too much more, the actor wavered. "I better not. I don't want to pull a Tom Holland."

But Grazer was happy to take over the interview in terms of asking his Luca co-star Tremblay about Flounder's appearance on The Little Mermaid. "Are you animated?" Grazer asked.

"I don't want to say too much, man," Tremblay said, after sharing with us that "working on the film has been so awesome" and that he really likes "what they did with Flounder's character design."

Luca will be released directly to streaming on Disney+ on June 18. Look for Steve's full interview with Grazer and Tremblay soon.

