DC Comics and Warner Brothers’ 2022 film slate was completely destroyed today and while it will definitely leave a lot of DC fans depressed, Shazam is here to save the day as it is the only film that has moved up its release date. The highly anticipated sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now premiere on December 12, 2022, rather than its previous June 2023 date.

That is a whole six-month jump and, while we still do not know much about the sequel so far, this should at least give fans confidence that WB has something really special on their hands with this Shazam family film. “We’re thrilled to bring ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ to audiences as a Christmas gift this year,” WB President of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said about the new release date and continued on saying, “Families of all ages will really enjoy it.” When talking with our own Steven Weintraub late last year, Shazam himself Zachary Levi praised the upcoming sequel and actually wanted the film to come out sooner saying:

"I will say that I genuinely — and this is not just lip service — I'm really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget. We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. Henry Gayden, who wrote the first script, wrote the second, and he did a fantastic job doing so. Everything just clicked even a little bit more and a little bit more. And also the kids have grown up a little bit more, so even the sensibilities of them become even slightly more mature which brings it closer to my or other people's adult minds, so there's even more connection there, I think. The action's great, the comedy's great, the relationships are great. The bad guys, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are fantastic. I'm very proud of it. I want it to come out sooner than June of 2023."

Thankfully, Levi’s wish finally came true. Also, while every star in a sequel says it is better than the first, it is great to hear Levi talk so enthusiastically about the film. Especially given how good and fun the first film was when it was released in 2019. The short behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for the sequel that was released at last year’s DC FanDome teased a much bigger picture that hops between the real world and the Realm of the Gods.

Besides Levi, Asher Angel is returning as Shazam’s human counterpart Billy Batson along with Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s best friend Freddy with his superhero counterpart played by Adam Goldberg. Djimon Honsou is also returning as the other Shazam who gave Billy his powers in the first film. The villains this time around are Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the daughters of Atlas, Hespera and Kalypso. Also, West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler is a new addition to the cast in an unknown role, but is suspected to be a love interest for Billy Batson in the film.

Since we are now only nine months away from Shazam 2’s release, a new poster or trailer should be right around the corner. The December date worked like magic for Aquaman, and hopefully it will do the same for our favorite DC family when Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in theaters on December 12, 2022.

