‘Shazam 2’ Set for April 2022 Release One Week Before ‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Warner Bros. and New Line have announced that Shazam 2 will hit theaters on April 1, 2022 — just one week before Sony releases its sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Zachary Levi is set to reprise his role as the titular superhero, and he’s expected to be joined by Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer. David F. Sandberg will be back to direct the sequel after the first film grossed nearly $365 million worldwide. Henry Gayden is also coming back to write the script, as the studio was careful not to mess with a successful formula.

In other release date news, Warners has pushed back the Sesame Street movie from June 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, giving the kid-friendly film the opportunity to open over the four-day MLK holiday weekend. The Anne Hathaway-led Sesame Street movie will now open against 20th Century Fox’s Nimona, and Warner Bros. will assign its old release date to another movie it thinks will fare better in the summer.

The new release date for Shazam 2 comes on the heels of WB’s date announcements for The Matrix 4 and The Flash, which is expected to see Ezra Miller reprise his Justice League role. Likewise, The Matrix 4 is bringing back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be joined by Jonathan Groff this time around, as first reported by Collider.

