New images from Shazam! Fury of the Gods set reveals Helen Mirren as Atlas’ daughter Hespera, one of the villains to get in the way of Zachary Levi’s Shazam and his heroic foster family. The new images were published by Just Jared and show Levi and Mirren together on set, both wearing their full costumes.

As we can see in the new images, Mirren’s costume features a metallic armor, complete with a thorny crown. The design is not that distant from Wonder Woman’s amazons, which makes a lot of sense, given that both characters are inspired by Greek mythology. Mirren won’t be alone to torment the heroes of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as she’s joined by Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Rachel Zegler’s unnamed part, both of them also Atlas’ daughters. We still didn’t get to see Liu or Zegler in their costumes, but director David F. Sandberg recently revealed the superheroes’ updated uniforms. So, it shouldn’t take long before we get a glimpse of the whole cast on set.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods doesn’t hit theaters until 2023, which means we still don’t know much about the upcoming DC movie. The story has been kept under wraps so far, but as DC plans to give their cinematic universe another shot, it’s possible Fury of the Gods connects somehow with other upcoming DC superhero productions, such as Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, both set to release next year.

Sandberg directs Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a script written by Henry Gayden; the duo previously worked together on the highly-acclaimed first Shazam! movie. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on June 2, 2023.

