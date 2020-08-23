‘Shazam 2’ Title Revealed by Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, & More Key Cast

The official title for Shazam 2 has been revealed! Shazam! star Zachary Levi was on hand Saturday during the virtual DC FanDome event to help introduce the title to the upcoming DCEU sequel. Levi was also joined by director David F. Sandberg as well as supporting cast members Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, and Adam Brody for the exciting Shazam 2 news.

So, what’s the official title of Shazam 2? Get ready. The new title is: Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Pretty dang incredible, right? But wait, what gods are furious? Time to start theorizing.

The official title was revealed at the end of a brief but charming bit that saw Herman volunteer to “draw” the poster for Shazam: Fury of the Gods while the rest of the cast chatted about the movie. Then, after a brief pause, Herman held up the colorful poster draft which featured the new title. The poster also teased the return of the Shazam family, which would explain Brody and Good’s participation in the panel, and maybe a cameo from Sinbad? Shortly after the Shazam! DC FanDome panel, Sandberg hopped on Twitter to share a still of Herman holding the poster. He also added this for the caption: “We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods. What gods? Why are they upset? Yes!”

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is currently set for release on November 4, 2022. Get even more Shazam news here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.