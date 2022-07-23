After several months of a few teasers and significant anticipation, a new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has just been released at the San Diego Comic-Con. The upcoming film, which is set to hit theatres this December, is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam!.

The newly released trailer sets the tone we should expect from the upcoming film. In the trailer, we see adult superhero Billy Batson questioning his ability as a hero, comparing himself to the members of the Justice League in a suitably humorous manner. He seems to having a bit of a rough time with superheroing, and he's the only one keeping things together — which may prove tough as a couple of ancient, superpowered women come into possession of a staff that could do some serious damage.

Not much else is known about the story beyond this point. However, the trailer is more than enough to drum up excitement in the project. A significant departure from other works in the DCEU, the first Shazam!, despite having its own dark elements – it wouldn’t be the DCEU if it didn’t – embraced the lighter-hearted side of the superhero world. This proved to be a succeeding formula for the film as it was not only well received but also a box office success.

Image via Warner Bros.

The upcoming film will see the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his superhero alter ego Shazam. Jack Dylan Grazer will also return as Freddy Freeman, with Adam Brody returning as his adult superhero form. Faithe Herman also returns as Darla Dudley with Meagan Good returning as the adult superhero alter ego of Darla. Likewise, viewers will get to see Ian Chen return as Eugene Choi, and Ross Butler returning to take on his adult superhero mantle. Jovan Armand will also play Pedro Peña, with D. J. Cotrona playing his adult superhero counterpart. Additionally, Grace Fulton returns as Mary Bromfield. Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews will play the foster parents of Billy and his siblings. Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are also set to appear in the film.

While it is too early to tell, the new trailer implies that Shazam! Fury of the God will be a delight for viewers, keeping in tandem with the first movie in the franchise. With the release date practically around the corner, Warner Bros will release more exciting content in promotion of the film soon. As such, stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to be released in theatres on December 21. Until then, check out the new trailer below: