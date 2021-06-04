Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has released a quick look at Zachary Levi’s costume in the upcoming WB sequel.

The clip is extremely short, showing off Shazam’s boots, gloves, and chest, before showing a silhouetted Levi. Earlier today, photos were also revealed of Levi on set in a new suit. This new red-and-gold outfit features a smaller lightning bolt jutting out from his neckline, in addition to a gold band around his waist.

This is the first look we’ve received of Shazam since the 2019 film, Shazam! introduced the character to the DC Universe. In addition to the return of Levi, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also feature Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews. Joining the sequel is Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler. It is assumed that these three daughters of Atlas could be the villains of the sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is just one of many DC films coming soon. This year, we will see James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad when it hits theaters on August 6. Next year, we will also see Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2, all before the release of the second Shazam! film. The fact that we’re getting this quick tease probably has something to do with the behind-the-scenes photos revealed today.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to theaters on June 2, 2023. Check out Sandberg’s first look at the sequel below.

