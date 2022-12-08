Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars wrote stories for an upcoming DC Comics anthology Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters. To tie March 2023 DC Comics releases with the movie’s premiere, some of the company's best-selling titles will also feature unique covers inspired by Fury of the Gods.

At the end of 2019’s Shazam!, Billy Batson (Asher Angel for the teenage version, Levi for the superhero) shared the powers of the Wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) with his foster siblings, birthing a family of superpowered heroes that wields the mighty of god and heroes of old. The entire family is coming back to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the teenage and heroic versions of each Shazam family member being played by Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody, Ian Chen/Ross Butler, Jovan Armand/D. J. Cotrona, and FaitheHerman/Meagan Good. For the sequel, actress Grace Caroline Currey expanded her role, showing up as both the teenager and the superhero version of Mary Bromfield – Michelle Borth played the superhero adult in the first film.

Since Shazam is about family, DC will be releasing a one-shot anthology with stories written by several members of the sequel’s cast. That’s because of Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters is written by Levi, Brody, Butler, Cotrona, Grace Currey, and Herman. Each actor has penned a story highlighting the character they play in the DC Extended Universe, expanding on the movie’s mythology. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters will become available for sale on February 28, 2023, less than a month before Fury of the Gods hits theaters.

RELATED: 'Shazam!': Asher Angel on What James Gunn Will Bring to the DCEU’s Future

In addition, DC Comics has invited some of the best artists in the industry to create unique covers for limited editions of multiple comic books to be released through March. These limited editions are bound to become priceless collector’s items, and any fan of the Shazam family should start calling their local comic book store to ask about pre-sales. On March 7, 2023, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 will feature a cover by Lee Weeks, and The Flash #794 a cover by Jerry Ordway and Alex Sinclair. Then, on March 21, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #13 comes with a cover by Jesus Marino and Adriano Lucas, and Wonder Woman #797 a cover by Pop Mhan. Finally, on March 28, Action Comics #1053 will feature a cover by Lucio Parrillo, and Detective Comics #1070 a cover by Travis Moore.

What Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

Set years after the first movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows Billy and his foster family as they struggle to forge their identities as superheroes and regular kids. Things only get worse when they are attacked by the Daughters of Atlas (Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler), descendants of one of the gods that give Billy his powers. The Daughters of Atlas are not happy to see the stamina of their father being misused by children, and will serve as the sequel’s main antagonists.

After helming the first film, David F. Sandberg is back to direct Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a script by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Check out the cover for Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters and the unique DC Comic March 2023 releases below:

9 Images