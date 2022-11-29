Shazam! star Asher Angel has revealed he is excited that James Gunn has joined Peter Safran as head of DC Studios. The actor is pleased that the Shazam! franchise will open up a new era for the studio, believing the first film contributed something “really special” to the DC Universe.

In an interview with Comicbook, Angel spoke highly about the recent appointment of Gunn and Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. “I remember meeting James. I went to the Suicide Squad stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he's just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate," Angel said, praising Gunn. The actor went on to explain that pairing Gunn with Safran was inevitable. “Obviously, he's super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it's a dream team. To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen.” The studio, which is a division of Warner Bros. and solely focuses on characters from DC Comics, began its cinematic journey in 2013 with Man of Steel. With eleven theatrical installments and a streaming series, Gunn and Safran are expected to bring even more to the studio.

In the same interview, Angel revealed he believes Shazam!, in which he played Billy Batson, expanded the scope of the DC Universe. “I think, in a way, Shazam did open up the DC Universe because it's lighthearted and it's fun," Angel said. The actor went on to explain that Shazam! is unique in its ability to entertain audiences in this way in comparison to more serious superhero-based films. "I feel like we haven't had a movie like that in the DC Universe in a really long time. I think getting to have that makes it really special."

Image via David F. Sandberg

Angel also expressed his hopes that in future movies featuring Shazam (played by Zachary Levi), other DC characters will be present. “Hopefully I get to integrate with other characters, but who knows?” the actor said about his character. In the first film, references to the greater universe and a cameo of Superman from the neck down were present, but mixing with other heroes in the world was otherwise limited. No word was given as to whether or not this would be included in the upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, set to premiere in under four months’ time.

Shazam! focuses on a young teenager (Angel) who develops mysterious superpowers (namely to transform into an adult superhero after saying “Shazam!”) whilst searching for his mother. Directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden, Darren Lemke, and Bill Parker, the film also stars Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Caroline Currey, Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, and Ross Butler among others. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to continue Billy Batson’s story, with Asher reprising his lead role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will premiere in theaters on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the official trailer below: