Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Shazam!’ Director David F. Sandberg Made a New Horror Film During Quarantine

by      April 2, 2020

shadowed-monster-slice

Before breaking out with horror sensation Lights Out, moving on to studio franchise horror filmmaking with Annabelle: Creation, and taking a crack at big-budget superhero filmmaking with Shazam!, director David F. Sandberg got his start making crafty, creepy, sneaky short films, deftly using prosumer gear and editing software to yield incredible results — often accompanied by his wife, muse, and collaborator Lotta Losten. In fact, Lights Out first began as a short he expanded into a feature film. Now, amidst a self-quarantine period during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Sandberg and Losten have returned to their roots and delivered us a new short horror film: Shadowed.

In just under three minutes, Sandberg delivers some genuinely inventive, impressive visual effects used to great spookiness. You see, Losten keeps seeing pesky “shadow things” that seem to exist in a shadow realm, but not in real life. It starts off innocent enough — a vase only her shadow can pick up — but gets scary, quickly. Sandberg calls the work “sort of a companion piece to our short Lights Out,” but I just might call this one a little more effective and promising of future explorations in this space. Plus: Sandberg is promising to explain how he did it all on Twitter, and I can’t wait.

Check out Shadowed in its gripping, creeping, ingeniously low-budget three minute entirety below. For more on what Mr. Sandberg is up to, check out his incredible breakdown on how they converted Shazam! into 3D. 

Related Content
Previous Article
Focus Features Will Livestream Free Q&A Screenings With Wes Anderson, Kevin Smith…
Tags

Latest News

Close