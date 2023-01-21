DC is looking to have a huge year on the big screen in 2023. That all starts with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Zachary Levi-led sequel releases in just a few months and marketing for the film is starting to ramp up. This has included Funko releasing their official Pop line for Fury of the Gods, but now the fan-favorite toy company has announced their new Justice League of America: Shazam! Pop during their Funko Fair this past week which is a part of their comic cover line.

This Shazam Pop is based on the cover of Justice League of America #137 from 1976. This issue saw Billy Batson aka Shazam going up against Superman who was infected by Red Kryptonite. The cover is an iconic image of Shazam and Superman about to fly into each other while Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and The Shazam Family watch the epic battle. The Pop itself sees Shazam in his classic red, yellow, and white costume flying through the air.

One of the coolest things about Shazam is that he’s one of DC Comics oldest characters. He was created by C. C. Beck and Bill Parker in 1939 for Fawcett Comics before they were eventually bought by DC. This makes Shazam the exact same age as Batman and only a year younger than Superman. The reason the character has lasted for over 80 years is because he’s a kid's dream come true. With just one magic word, “Shazam!”, a kid is granted the powers of an adult superhero. Shazam has always been a kid at heart no matter if it was in his various solo series, or he was fighting alongside the more serious Justice League. Along with his endless comic book appearances, the hero has also been featured across many mediums including TV series like Justice League Unlimited and Batman: The Brave and the Bold as well as video games like Lego DC Super Villains and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Image via Warner Bros

However, it wasn’t until his feature film debut in 2019’s Shazam! where the kid superhero became a household name. Levi and his younger counterpart Asher Angel played Shazam flawlessly. Overall, the film -was a critical hit and perfectly captured the magic of The Shazam Family. It was funny, had a ton of heart, the action was top tier for the genre, and it made enough to warrant a sequel.

From the first trailer released at San Diego Comic Con last year, Fury of the Gods looks to be taking everything that worked in the first film and electrifying it to 11. This is a sequel that’s fully embracing the goofiness of the comics with magical dragons and unicorns in tow.

While it's sad that we’ll never see Levi’s version of the character fight Henry Cavill’s Superman or Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, given the current confusing state of the DC Universe, you can live out that fantasy with this Shazam comic cover. This Funko comic cover will be available soon and will be $20. You can view the figure down below as well as find more information about it on Funko’s website. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also releasing in theaters on March 17, 2023.