In the DCEU’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer reprise their roles as Billy Batson, who was gifted the power to transform into the superhero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi), and his superhero-obsessed foster brother, Freddy Freeman. In the sequel, which finally hits theaters on March 17, the two brothers, along with their other siblings, will stand up against their most formidable foe yet, the Daughters of Atlas. But before assuming their super alter-egos, Angel and Grazer spoke with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about returning to the DC universe.

Fury of the Gods picks up after Billy’s siblings received the same abilities he did, granting them alter-egos with an assortment of different powers. As they’re learning to harness these abilities, and Billy/Shazam grapples with this new responsibility, the Daughters of Atlas – played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler – come for their father’s powers, which they believe Billy and his family stole. The sequel also sees the return of Adam Brody, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, and Ross Butler.

During their interview, Angel and Grazer brought that same electric energy while discussing all the different ways they’d use one of the Shazam suits off-set and share what it’s like each day with co-star Zachary Levi, who reportedly blasts music before scenes. The duo discusses director David F. Sandberg’s blend of realism, horror, and comedy and reveals what they believe fans would be surprised to learn about the filming of the sequel (hint: it includes a love triangle with Academy Award-winner Mirren and Liu). For all of this, check out the video in the player above, or you can read the full conversation below.

COLLIDER: I want to start with congrats on the sequel. I really sincerely hope it's a huge hit for you guys. Because I don't want to spoil anything in the movie, I am curious, if you were able to leave set and steal one of the costumes and go somewhere wearing it, where would you like to go, and why?

JACK DYLAN GRAZER: In my costume?

No, like if you could steal one of the Shazam outfits.

GRAZER: Okay, I would steal Lucy Liu’s outfit and I would walk around Little Five Points in Atlanta, and blend just right in. Nobody would notice. Nobody would spot anything strange.

ASHER ANGEL: I'd take Zach and I’s super suit and probably go to the mall with it.

GRAZER: Oh my god…

ANGEL: Probably fly around though, you know? Show off.

GRAZER: That’d be pretty meta to see you in the suit.

ANGEL: Walk into some kind of designer store, “Hey, here to buy some stuff.”

GRAZER: They’d think you're eccentric and rich.

ANGEL: Maybe they’d just give it to me for free because I can fly, I don’t know.

GRAZER: Just like float in there, “I’d like a Rolex, please.”

ANGEL: Exactly. Just glide in there, “Hey, my name’s Shazam. Can I get a Rolex? It’s on the house? Oh, thank you.”

One of the things I think (director) David [F. Sandberg] does so well in both films is that he's able to balance the humor, but also has some pretty dark stuff in it. I don't want to be specific in the sequel, but there was a scene, I was like, “Oh, is that really…? Oh, it is going to happen.” It involves a roof. I'll say it like that, and that's not the norm. I'm curious if you could talk a little bit about that, about how he's able to thread that line?

GRAZER: Well, I love that question actually, because I've always said about David that coming from a horror back– I think horror and comedy are probably the most similar of genres. Like comedy and drama, you can combine the two, but I think horror and comedy… ‘Cause you're trying to evoke an emotion, a strong, singular specific emotion, whether it's fearful or comedy, but also when you're laughing at something it's because it’s shocking, it's affecting, it jars you. So I think he's found a really great dynamic between realism and affecting the audience, and moving them with comedy and also with the darkness. It very [naturally] comes to him.

Anything you want to add?

ANGEL: I think that was great. I think he's really good at balancing the two and really good at yeah, really just telling the story. Yeah, there's nothing else really to add, that was great.

One of the things I heard about [Zachary Levi] is that he likes to play music on set, and I've been on sets before, that is unusual.

GRAZER: He is unusual though.

That is also true. [laughs] What is it like working with someone who sort of sets that tone, and what does that music do on set?

ANGEL: It's such a welcoming environment. Like any time Zach’s around you're comfortable, and he makes you comfortable, and it's just a feel-good, vibrant vibe on the set, and he's just so fun to be around. We just have the best time together. So I think, you know, having that, because, I guess, you really never know the type of set you're gonna show up to, so the fact that we have this amazing cast, amazing crew–

GRAZER: What do you bring to set?

ANGEL: I don't know, warmth, humility.

GRAZER: I bring incense. I bring intense to create a vibe.

ANGEL: He brings annoyance.

GRAZER: Annoyance and incense. Nag Champa, actually.

ANGEL: But no, it's such a great environment and I think a part of the reason why it's like that is because of him, he brings that.

What do you think fans of Shazam! would be surprised to learn about the making of the sequel?

GRAZER: I can't make jokes because I get in trouble every time. So I'm gonna say that… I don't have a serious answer. There was a love triangle between me and Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren!

ANGEL: There it is.

GRAZER: That’s a joke, by the way, but that's all I can think about.

ANGEL: I thought you can't tell jokes.

GRAZEZR: I can't, but whatever, my PR’s laughing, so I think–

I was gonna say it was edited out.

GRAZER: But apparently we can’t edit these, they’re all live!

ANGEL: Well now it's in the real world.

No, no, I'm saying that part of the movie was edited out.

GRAZER: Oh! That part was edited out, yeah, yeah, yeah.

No, it totally was filmed.

GRAZER: It was. I let somebody film it, but I don't know if David was involved in that.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.