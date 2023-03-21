Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest entry in the DC Universe. Zachary Levi returns as the titular hero, joined by his foster siblings to fight against the daughters of Atlas, ancient Greek goddesses out for revenge after being imprisoned.

Like its predecessor, Fury of the Gods is full of colorful and likable characters, making for one of DC's most lighthearted, sweetest, and hilarious entries. Nearly every major player in the film is incredible, memorable, and compelling, even the villains; however, some are far more likable and engaging than others.

10 Hespera

DC villains are often as disappointing as their Marvel counterparts; from Ares to Steppenwolf, these foes go from forgettable to one-dimensional. However, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren delivers one of the best DC antagonists in recent memory.

As Hespera, Mirren is funny, clever, entertaining, and intimidating. It also helps that Hespera isn't a villain per see, meaning her interactions with the Shazam family have an air of playfulness to them. Hespera is not necessarily likable, but she is an engaging and intriguing character with some of the movie's most hilarious moments.

9 Anne

Rachel Zegler joins the DC Universe in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The actress plays Anne, or Anthea, the kindest and most sympathetic of the daughters of Atlas, who befriends Freddy Freeman and acquires a new appreciation for humanity.

Although Anne is a bit one-dimensional, Zegler makes her likable and crucial to the narrative; her romantic plot with Freddy is also sweet, if somewhat clichéd. Anne's main role in the story is introducing another, more heroic god to the DC universe, and she does a brilliant job at it.

8 Rosa & Victor Vásquez

Rosa and Victor were standouts from the first Shazam! film. They return in Fury of the Gods, again acting as the concerned and absurdly understanding parental figures. However, they have a larger role in the sequel, especially during the climactic final battle.

These two do their best to keep their children safe and meet them halfway. They are far from perfect, but they are overwhelmingly supportive and encouraging. From keeping an open mind about everything, from Pedro's sexuality to the kids' superheroic antics, Victor and Rosa show how to parent the right way.

7 Pedro Peña

Pedro is not a man of many words, but he is a surprisingly sweet and important member of the Shazam family. Like his siblings, he gets more to do in the sequel, spending equal parts as his child and superhero versions. Pedro's sexuality, hinted at in the first movie, finally gets confirmation in the sequel, providing some much-needed representation for the DC Universe.

Although far from the film's main character, Pedro makes the most out of his scenes with a mix of awkwardness and charm. He might not be the strongest or the fastest member of the Shazam family, but he is just as important as his brothers and sisters, an easy-to-root-for character that steals every moment on screen.

6 Mary Bromfield

Shazam has a wild comic book history, but the most intriguing part of his lore is how he is a hero that depends on his family for emotional and heroic support. Shazam is not a solo flyer; he needs constant help from others, and his older sister, Mary, is his biggest supporter in Fury of the Gods.

As the oldest member of the Shazam family, Mary has a serious responsibility. She is often the voice of reason; Billy might be the de-facto leader, but Mary is the brains. Best of all, Mary isn't rude or condescending to Billy, even when she's frustrated with him. On the contrary, she understands and empathizes with her brother's struggles, endearing her to the audience.

5 Billy Batson

Young Billy gets sidelined in Fury of the Gods. With the film juggling such a massive cast, Asher Angel's take on Billy becomes almost an afterthought in favor of the adult Shazam, the family, and the daughters of Atlas. However, Angel makes the best of his screen time, doing a brilliant and sympathetic job of conveying Billy's evolution between movies.

Dealing with separation and abandonment issues, Billy struggles to be a leader for the family and a normal teenager fast approaching eighteen. His storyline will ring true for many in the audience, cementing him as one of the film's best and most likable characters.

4 Darla Dudley

Darla was the clear and unforgettable standout from the first movie, a scene-stealing character that elevated every scene she was in. She remains as amazing in the sequel, with young Darla staying her honest, irreverent, adorable self.

The youngest in the Shazam family is so incredible that the film knows she's the only character who could successfully pull off an egregious Skittles commercial in the middle of the plot. Darla is the film's secret weapon, and it might be much better if it spent a little more time with her.

3 Shazam

A movie's protagonist mustn't necessarily be the most likable character; however, Shazam is pretty close. More experienced but also much more afraid, Shazam is the reluctant leader who always does the right thing in the end, putting his family before himself.

Zachary Levi does a great job conveying Shazam's fears and insecurities, once again making it easy to believe he is a teenager in an adult's body. Shazam is less immature than in the first movie, making it easier to root for him, especially during the film's third act. He might not be the most popular DC hero, but Shazam is every bit as heroic and likable as the trinity.

2 The Wizard

The ever-underrated but brilliant Djimon Hounsou returns in the sequel, reprising his role as the Wizard Shazam. However, he gets a lot more screen time in Fury of the Gods, acting as a surprisingly comedic character who nevertheless plays a crucial role in the story.

The Wizard is a fantastic character, but Hounsou elevates him to new heights thanks to his comedic timing and physicality. Whether he is bantering with Freddy, reacting to the cheesiness of Freddy and Anne's romance, or giving a much-needed pep talk to Shazam, the Wizard is the film's biggest surprise and a worthy showcase of Hounsou's talents.

1 Freddy Freeman

Freddy Freeman, Billy's fast-talking, superhero-obsessed brother, is a great character. However, Adam Brody and, especially, Jack Dylan Grazer take him to another level, turning him into the film's best, most memorable, and funniest character.

With a romantic plot and more screen time, Grazer makes Freddy the real hero in Fury of the Gods. He is more reckless and desperate for freedom in the sequel but never comes across as annoying or unsympathetic. On the contrary, even when he's making mistakes, Freddy remains compelling and likable, thanks largely to Grazer's star quality.

