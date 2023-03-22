Given just how much fun the original Shazam! was, it would be reasonable for audiences to head into Shazam! Fury of the Gods hoping for at least a diverting time with some familiar characters. Unfortunately, this latest entry in the winding-down DC Extended Universe is a frustratingly disjointed affair. The whole thing’s a step down from its predecessor and a disappointing movie on its own standalone terms. There are several reasons Fury of the Gods confounds more than it exhilarates, but one of the biggest has to do with its lead character. Whereas the first Shazam! excelled because it was a superhero story told through the eyes of a teenager, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Fury of the Gods is now interested in that character’s superhero alter-ego, Shazam (Zachary Levi). That shift in priorities turns out to be a fatal flaw.

What’s the Problem With Focusing So Much on Shazam?

After a prologue establishing the film’s villains, Shazam! Fury of the Gods cuts to Shazam on a couch, talking about his problems to a baffled pediatrician. You can often tell something’s off in a film in its earliest scenes and that’s just the case with Fury of the Gods. Kicking off the proper story with a sequence focused exclusively on Shazam already feels like a steep miscalculation. The priorities of the narrative have been established from the get-go: the Shazam alter-ego is the focus for this installment rather than Billy Batson.

The first Shazam! proved shockingly durable in terms of pathos because it explored Batson’s yearning for a home and how becoming a superhero helps him achieve that. The Shazam persona was in support of that journey. Unfortunately, that balance has not been maintained for Fury of the Gods, with Batson only making sporadic appearances throughout the movie. Shazam is the one in the spotlight now, despite the screenplay still wanting to give the character troubles specific to an adolescent person. Specifically, Batson has a ticking clock surrounding how he turns 18 years old soon and that could lead to him getting kicked out of his foster home.

That’s not a bad idea for a plotline in a Shazam! sequel. Unfortunately, more grounded storylines specific to the experiences of a teenager are largely forgotten throughout Fury of the Gods to make room for more generic superhero action. Most of the time Shazam is on-screen, it’s to punch adversaries or ward off crumbling bridges, neither of which speak much to the internal problems of Billy Batson. Because of this commitment to more standard superhero movie set-pieces and how long Batson is off-screen, it’s easy to forget Shazam’s whole gimmick of being a kid who can turn into an adult superhero.

There’s no real consideration given to what Billy Batson is doing at school now or what his social life is like as a teenager. While supporting player Frederick "Freddy" Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) gets to wring some amusing moments out of being a bullied kid who had lunch with Superman once, the script for Shazam! Fury of the Gods shows no real interest in exploring Billy Batson at length outside of his superhero costume. With so little screen time or narrative interest in Batson, that means Shazam gets to be in the limelight for nearly all of Fury of the Gods…and that turns out to be a massive problem.

Adults Acting Like Teenagers Can Be Aggravating

A little bit of Shazam, or at least this incarnation of the character, goes a long way. The problems with Batson’s adult alter-ego dominating Fury of the Gods are immediately apparent in how his teenage angst just isn’t that interesting or endearing when filtered through an adult man. The few times they have Shazam demonstrate an unwillingness to let his foster siblings go live their own lives, it just feels controlling and strange. Coming out of a teenager, these actions or lines wouldn’t be suddenly “okay," but they’d be a bit more understandable emanating from someone with minimal life experience. By filtering these moments of possessiveness through a character played by 42-year-old actor Zachary Levi, though, the emotional urgency and sympathetic qualities of these flaws are lost. We needed to see an actual teenager cope with the potential loss of his loved ones, not a man-child acting goofy.

Speaking of Levi, his performance may be the absolute worst thing about Shazam being so omnipresent in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It’s peculiar Levi is so bad here given that he was fine as Shazam in the first movie, and he was able to voice a lovable rogue so well in Tangled. In Fury of the Gods, though, Levi is borderline excruciating, with the actor’s performance this go around opting to just emulate all other wisecracking white male superheroes rather than an actual teenager or Asher Angel’s performance. Often, his line deliveries sound like Chris Pratt trying to do a Ryan Reynolds impression, which quickly becomes exhausting. Many times, his jokes don’t even seem indicative of how actual teenagers behave. For instance, most 17-year-olds know how to pronounce the word Solomon.

The only times Levi attempts to remind people that he’s playing a 17-year-old is when the screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan gives him “youth slang” to deliver. I cannot stress enough how much you want to rip out your ears after hearing Zachary Levi endlessly say “fam.” If Billy Batson had been sidelined yet Levi’s Shazam had truly captured the subtle and not-so-subtle details of being a teenager, maybe the shift in protagonist focus in Fury of the Gods would’ve been easier to manage. Instead, Levi’s derivative lead performance just makes one yearn even more for Shazam!’s focus on Billy Batson. There was something cool and unique about a superhero movie told through the eyes of a teenager. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, meanwhile, is just another big-budget superhero movie anchored by a white guy over 40 who constantly makes pop culture quips.

How Emotional Moments in 'Fury of the Gods' Are Impacted by Shazam Being the Lead

In the finale of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Shazam tells his siblings and foster parents that he has to go confront the wicked Kalypso (Lucy Liu) alone and likely sacrifice himself to save the city. Before he executes this task, his mother Rosa (Marta Milans) asks him if she can give Billy a hug one last time. Shazam says the magical word and transforms back into his teenage self. He and Rose share what could be their last hug ever in a tender emotional moment that, on paper, is a perfect poignant narrative beat that only a Shazam! movie could do. Both the quality of Shazam being a teenager and Billy Batson’s love for his family come together to form what should be a heartfelt moment.

Unfortunately, the moment Shazam turned back into Billy Batson, I was reminded of how rarely I’d seen his teenage counterpart throughout Fury of the Gods. In this Shazam! installment, Batson and Rose hadn’t even talked directly to each other once before this sequence. Once again, Shazam! Fury of the Gods demonstrates that it has some solid ideas for what to do with this superhero, but its exclusive embrace of the Shazam persona keeps jeopardizing those concepts. What should be a great tearjerker moment before a showdown between good and evil feels hollow because Fury of the Gods forgot to do the proper set-up for this display of affection.

It's a tragedy that this sequence’s emotional impact got botched so badly, but it’s an unavoidable byproduct of Fury of the Gods being so concerned with Shazam rather than Billy Batson. The first Shazam! soared because it never lost sight of Billy Batson’s journey even as the superhero action ramped up. Subtle details, like how the final battle against Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins took place at a winter carnival, the same location Batson was abandoned by his mother, spoke to how well the Shazam and Batson personalities could co-exist.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, meanwhile, just abandons Billy Batson outright and fails to give the Shazam persona much substance or an abundance of entertaining qualities to justify why this crime-fighter is now dominating the runtime. Not only does this approach undercut the unique qualities of the Shazam character, but it also forces audiences to spend way too much time with Zachary Levi’s gravely miscalculated lead performance. Just hearing Levi say the word “fam” so often is enough to make it clear that Shazam! Fury of the Gods made a grave miscalculation shifting its focus from Billy Batson to the adult superhero Shazam.