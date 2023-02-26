The countdown is officially on until lightning strikes again in DC Comics' upcoming superhero epic Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The mystical sequel, helmed by David F. Sandberg, is set to see Zachary Levi return as the titular hero come adult version of Billy Batson alongside his foster family. The action-packed film is slated to pick up with Billy having shared his precious gifts with his foster siblings leaving them to not only navigate teenage woes but also the weight of the world literally. Billy and his newly found Shazam Family will be confronted with a new threat when daughters of Atlas Hespera (Helen Mirren), Anthea (Rachel Zegler) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) set their sights on taking back the powers they believe the Shazam Family stole from their father. In a new behind-the-scenes clip, Levi and Ross Butler, who plays the adult superhero half to Eugene Choi, are seen embracing the magical messiness of the film.

The snippet spotlights Butler dressed in his lightning-bolt-emblazoned suit whilst relishing reuniting with his on-screen superhero siblings. It's clear the signature humor featured in the Shazam! franchise carries through behind the scenes with Butler and the adult superheroes bouncing around energetically in between takes. “Coming back is feeling like a family reunion," he says in the video. "We have these moments where we’re just sitting around joking and then we’ll be fighting dragons.” In a seamless nod to the latter, the clip then cuts to a scene from the film where a terrifying dragon with glowing blue eyes emerges into the frame. Clearly, in awe of the not-so-mythical creature, Eugene declares: "I am suddenly here for this.” To which Levi's superhero counterpart explains: “'Cos, on one hand, it's totally terrifying on the other hand ‘DRAGON!’”

The video is a perfect presentation of the juvenility that inevitably comes with teenagers having superpowers. It also falls in line with the fresh learning experience set to take center stage for the Shazamily, which will see them have to learn to work cohesively to take down their enemies. Previously, director Sandberg told Collider how the movie "is sort of about them having to learn to work together and be a superhero team" rather than continue to do "their own thing."

Image via Warner Bros.

In true comic book fashion, there will also be romance on the table for Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). In a previously released clip, Freddy is seen experiencing a very adorable meet-cute with Anthea. Following a hallway collision, the pair immediately hit it off with Anthea ultimately branding Freddy a "hero." But, as with all good romances, it's never that simple. There is the naturally complex consideration that comes with Anthea being one of the daughters of Atlas and Freddy sharing Shazam!'s powers meaning they're ultimately on opposite sides of the universe. Sweetheart romances and teenage nonchalance are not the only problems for the Shazamily with their leader also set to be confronted by the weighty responsibility that comes with being a hero, likely resulting in a crisis or two.

A reel of unanswered questions means there is ample to look forward to in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film hits theaters on March 17, until then, you can check out the behind-the-scenes clip below.