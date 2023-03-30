In recent years, the leading activists and change makers in our world have been young. Folks like Greta Thunberg and Xiuhtezcatl Roske-Martinez have been fighting and calling on others to fight back and curb the effects of climate change and human activities exacerbating it. There are also people like David Hogg and X González and other survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting who have brought politicians to task over the prevalence of gun violence in America. This is an era where the problems of the world are being tackled by young people as they would face the negative effects. However, do these real-life events make stories about young people saving the world a bit too familiar?

Who Are the Young Superheroes?

Throughout the history of comic books and superhero storytelling, characters on the young side have had their part in the crime-fighting scene. Pop culture is no stranger to young sidekicks such as Robin, Speedy, and Kid Flash. Then in the 1960s, Spider-Man arrives. A teenager who was a superhero in his own right became one of the most influential and important figures in pop culture and one of the most popular superheroes ever. Today, people can still go to their comic shop and pick up an issue of Miles Morales and read about him fighting against villains such as The Prowler and The Rambler. And now with superhero stories on the big screen, we see these stories larger than ever.

There have been almost ten films with Peter Parker as Spider-Man, The Flash is coming out soon, and, the Shazam! films, where literal children turn into superheroes as well as shows such as Ms. Marvel, Umbrella Academy, and Young Justice have all graced our screens over the past few years. But the current environment of children seeking to change the world is becoming a bit akin to the world of young people fighting world threats. However, the difference is that what young superheroes face is from the writer's imagination while our real-world young activists like Thunberg and the Parkland survivors face real-world threats.

Spider-Man has to face a coterie of villains that include a man with mechanical limbs and someone made out of sand. The Parkland kids have to fight against American gun culture. The threats in Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the Daughters of Atlas who want to take away the Shazam family's powers and rebuild the home of the gods. Thunberg is fighting against the face of a planet becoming more and more inhospitable. By either the end of the storyline or movie, the heroes have defeated the villain and obstacles and go on to fight another day, with the knowledge of knowing that the city, planet, and galaxy are a little bit safer than it was at the start of the story. However, in the real world, the threats that these kids face are ever-present and inching closer to a point of no return.

Superheroes Empower Us to Do Better

However, there is the beauty of these activists being mirror images of these characters from pop culture. The appeal of a superhero has always been a sense of confidence booster. According to the Trinitonian article Why superheroes?, the appeal of superhero stories is that they serve as "the conduit to the pulse of society or at least one of them. They reflect the times and are a means of escape, vessels in a world of our own creation. Superheroes are what we make of them." So, having these kids use their voices to fight for change calls to the history of young characters finding the power within themselves to find a place to change not only their circumstances but to make things better for everyone else as well.

Think of the main plot point in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wants to send the villains from the other multiverses to their death, while Peter (Tom Holland) believes that he could reform them because he couldn't let the status quo happen if it means hurting someone. Similarly, we have the famous "How Dare You" speech at the UN when Greta Thunberg says: "How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you're doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight." They are no longer looking at the adults for the answer.

Both Superhero and Real-Life Kids Have the Power of Knowledge

One superpower that these kids have now is the power of information and the knowledge of how to spread it. According to Dr. Ashley Lee in a PBS article, “Youth today are leveraging social media to move into adult-dominated political spheres,” Dr. Lee said. “Even if many of them cannot vote yet, youth have risen up to the occasion and have become leading voices.” Take the March for Our Lives demonstration and the Parkland kids, who use social media to galvanize support and bring awareness and call to action the gun culture that leads to a school shooting. The viral clips of González calling out the adults' inaction spread to global levels and connected with those who share the same anxieties, fears, and concerns about this reality. There's strength in numbers that allows us to build up the support who join the march. The same thing happened in the season finale of Ms. Marvel, where the kids use social media to galvanize the community to show support for Ms. Marvel. The power of knowledge and the spread of information has been weaponized by this new generation to fight battles that adults don't seem willing and able to do.

Just Like Spier-Man, These Activists Are Finding Their Inner Strength

While it's hitting a little too close to home with the kid superhero myth, it shows the power and hopes that these stories give to people. It shows how anyone, especially young people, can find the power in themselves and use it to make a better world for others. There's a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming (a homage to a Spider-Man comics moment) where Spider-Man is trapped under rubble. Peter is without his more advanced suit and can't call on anyone else for help, and it's here where he finds the power within himself to lift the rubble and escapes. That scene of lifting the rubble perfectly represents what these activists have to do in order to exact change in the world.