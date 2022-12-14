While most IPs coming out of DC Studios have seen their highs and lows, the David F Sandberg directed Shazam! franchise has stood on its own. After being in development hell for quite some time the movie, released in 2019, was an instant commercial hit. Fans loved the lighthearted fun tone of the feature, and a sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the director at the helm was announced. In a recent interview with Total Films, the director spoke about the importance of the title of the movie and its very interesting villains.

Shazam! comic books run deep into DC mythology, featuring various gods and mysticism in the style of old folktales and myths of classic times. Seems like Sandberg is trying to recreate similar magic in his upcoming live-action feature. "The gods are furious," he said, explaining the theme of the movie, "You know, Shazam gets his powers from gods, and it turns out those powers were actually stolen. So now these gods are heading to Earth to get revenge on humans." While the 2019 Shazam! played up evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins as the antagonists in the Fury of the Gods, DC Gods are coming for Shazam! family.

Our titular hero will be facing off against the daughters of Atlas, Hespera (played by Helen Mirren), and Kalypso (played by Lucy Liu). The director explained that for the sequel they wanted to aim higher, revealing, “you need great villains for a great superhero movie. It was interesting that we landed on these mythological characters. It felt like something new for fans. We said from the start we should aim really high.” And certainly, fans were pleasantly surprised when Mirren and Liu’s casting was announced. But it seems like the team behind the movie was as surprised when the actors were cast, Sandberg reveals,

We said, ‘We should get someone on the level of, like, Helen Mirren.’ And then we tried reaching out to her and she said ‘yes’ straight away. It was like, ‘Holy shit! We actually got Helen Mirren.’ Then we went to Lucy Liu and she said ‘yes’. They bring so much to the parts."

However, Sandberg stresses "it’s still Shazam’s movie but it’s also about the family." After the events of the first film, the director explained we’ll see the Shazam family struggling with their new superpowers. "They’ve all been superheroes for a while now, trying to stop crime and save people. But they’re not very good at it. The city has dubbed them the Philly Fiascos," Sandberg said.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for a March 17, 2023 release date. You can check out the trailer below: