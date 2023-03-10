The Fury of the Gods is unleashed, as David F. Sandberg has a shared a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Shazam! sequel. In the clip, the filmmaker can be seen rehearsing the stunt he will perform in his cameo appearance for the movie. It appears that the director will play a common bystander that will become stuck in the middle of Billy Batson's (Asher Angel) war against the Daughters of Atlas. Sandberg's character will be swiftly taken by a mythological creature, presumably to never be seen again. The director shared the footage where is seen being pulled in the air in a complex stunt harness through his Twitter account.

The plot of the sequel will deal with Billy and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", as they are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas. They must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world. Billy's superhero from is played once again by Zachary Levi, who wore the cape the first time around back in 2019. Between the two films, the foster family has had some time to adjust to their new life as heroes, while trying to balance it with their regular lives as kids of different ages.

During a recent interview with Collider's editor- in-chief, Steven Weintraub, Levi discussed his excitement over fighting a dragon in Fury of the Gods, saying: "I first found out I was fighting a dragon when the team pitched me. Before the script was even written they had a treatment for it and I knew that we were gonna go with the Greek goddesses and the dragon, and I was like, “Oh my gosh, this is so cool.” And then, what is it like to actually film fighting a dragon? Lots of blue screen, as one could imagine." The fact that the actor is heavily involved with the battle sequences throughout the whole pre-production process shows Levi's passion for the character he plays in the DC Universe.

The Cast of Shazam's Next Adventure

Returning from the first film, you can expect to see Jack Dylan Glazer, Ian Chen, Faithe Herman and Grace Fulton reprising their roles as Billy's siblings. Joining the cast of the franchise, Rachel Zegler will play Anthea, while Helen Mirren will play Hespera. Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as Shazam, the ancient wizard that granted Billy his powers during the first installment, although the extent of his role in the sequel remains unknown. Fans won't have to wait too long in order to find out, as Shazam! Fury of the Gods will fly into theaters on March 17.

You can check out David F. Sandberg's behind-the-scenes video from the set of the movie below: