You’ll soon be able to see Zachary Levi save the world from the comfort of your couch as Shazam! Fury of the Gods Prime Video page seemingly confirms the sequel digital release for April 17. The movie officially hit theaters last Friday, March 17, which means Fury of the Gods would have exactly one month of exclusive theatrical release.

Set a few years after the first Shazam! movie, Fury of the Gods brings Levi and Asher Angel back as the adult and teenage versions of the titular superhero. Also returning for the sequel are Billy Batson’s foster siblings, who turned into superheroes at the first movie’s ending. For the sequel, the super-family is pitched against the Daughters of Atlas, ancient warriors unhappy about children misusing the gods' power.

While the first Shazam! movie was an unexpected commercial hit, Fury of the Gods hauled disappointing box office numbers in its first week in theaters. There’s still time for Warner Bros. Discovery to convince fans to come to theaters, but an early digital release might not help Fury of the God to break even. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the character's future since James Gunn and Peter Safran were given full control of DC Studios and tasked with rebooting the DCU. So, fans could choose to watch Fury of the Gods at home, as they might not be so invested in the franchise.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Screenwriters Henry Gayden & Chris Morgan Answer All Your Post-Watch Questions

What’s Next for Shazam in the New DCU?

Gunn and Safran’s new DCU will reset the DC cinematic universe, creating a new unified storyline that mainly ignores previous events. However, not everything will be lost, as Gunn and Safran are keeping some characters and plot points in the new DCU. That’s why they’ll recast major characters like Superman and Batman while still making The Suicide Squad canon and even expanding its universe with the Creature Commandos animated series.

So far, there’s no official confirmation if Levi’s Shazam will be refurbished in the reboot timeline after The Flash breaks DC’s Multiverse and kickstarts the new DCU. However, Fury of the Gods director, David. F. Sandberg, already spoke about how his Shazam! movies always worked independently from the bigger DC universe, which means it would be easy to include the hero in whatever storyline Gunn and Safran develop. It’s still too soon to tell what will be Shazam’s fate in the new DCU, but with such lackluster box office reception and early digital release, things are not looking good for Billy Batson.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently screening in theaters. The movie will be available on digital on April 17.