Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the GodsShazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest superhero film from DC, and the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, which saw teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) gaining the powers of a superhero, Shazam (Zachary Levi). In Batson's second adventure, Billy and his family must take on the Daughters of Atlas, a trio (Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler) who want to fully restore their powers, restore their realm, and maybe, take out some humans along the way.

But as is now the case with seemingly all superhero films, once the credits start rolling, Fury of the Gods isn't entirely over, as the film features a mid-credits scene, as well as a scene at the very end of the credits. These scenes not only hint at where we might be Billy Batson/Shazam next in the DCU, but also sets up who he might be fighting in his next story.

RELATED: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Review: A Superhero Film Where the Hero Is the Problem

Shazam Teaming Up With Other Heroes?

Fury of the Gods’ mid-credits sequence starts with Peacemaker’s Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) walking to a meeting with a potential new recruit. That recruit is Billy Batson/Shazam (Zachary Levi), who is at an abandoned gas station, shooting bottles and cans with his lightning bolt powers and goofing around. Harcourt asks Billy if he’d like to join a supergroup Justice… and before she can finish the full title, Billy excitedly cuts them off and agrees, excited by the prospect of spending more time with his crush, Wonder Woman. But then, Harcourt and Economos point out they were trying to say the Justice Society of America, and Billy criticizes the name, saying it’s confusing to have two teams that start with “Justice.” Billy goes on a string of new name ideas, including one that features “Avengers” in the name, which Billy says he likes the sound of, for some reason. As Billy keeps talking, Harcourt and Economos walk away.

While it’s not clear if this scene was always part of Fury of the Gods, or was added after James Gunn was hired to take over the DCU, it does seem likely that we might see Levi’s Shazam in whatever Gunn is cooking up. Gunn has previously stated that he’d like to retain Levi for the future, so he could be one of the few holdovers from the old guard. But at least this sequence opens up Billy Batson’s future, whether than means a third Shazam! film, or potentially being integrated into a future Justice Society of America or Peacemaker-related story.

The Return of Dr. Sivana

Image via Warner Bros.

The scene at the end of the credits is a callback to the mid-credits sequence in 2019’s Shazam!, as we catch back up with Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), who is still in his jail cell. His prison walls are now covered in hieroglyphics and an image of Shazam being killed. Once again, Sivana is visited by Mr. Mind, a worm who can talk. Sivana yells at Mr. Mind, asking what is taking him so long, and that he wants to get out of this cell. Mr. Mind says that there’s another thing he has to do to get his plan working, and crawls away—understandably angering Sivana.

Again, it’s hard to tell what the implications for this scene will be in the future, given that the DCU is going to be shaken up in the near future. Also, both this and the previous Mr. Mind scene in 2019’s Shazam! don’t seem in any rush to really flesh out what the “plan” here is, so theoretically, the Mr. Mind/Sivana stuff could easily be inserted into any future DC plans quite easily.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in theaters.