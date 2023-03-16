As part of the highly-profitable superhero genre, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to offer fans some juicy end-credit scenes to set up future projects. However, Fury of the Gods is being released a few months after James Gunn and Peter Safran were given full control of DC Studios and tasked with creating a new intertwined storyline that will likely major characters like Superman and Batman. While we still don't know where Zachary Levi’s Shazam fits in the new DCU, the question remains if Fury of the Gods would dare to tease a sequel. Well, it does (sort of), with two end-credit scenes that awkwardly place the movie in a cinematic universe that might soon be erased.

How Many End Credits Scenes Are in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Image via Warner Bros

Shazam! Fury of the Gods pitches Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family against the Daughter of Atlas, a trio of sisters who are not pleased to see children using the powers of the gods. After the fight, DC fans might want to stay in theaters if they want to learn the secrets David F. Sandberg has hidden after the credits.

The first extra scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes mid-credits, just about a minute or so into the trailers. This scene serves to connect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to the rest of the DCU, underlining how the hero is part of a bigger universe. The second scene will only start post-credits after watching a list with thousands of names roll in front of your eyes. The post-credit scene prepares for the possibility of Shazam! 3 while nodding to some of the loose threads of the first movie.

Must I Watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods End Credit Scenes?

Image via Warner Bros

It’s clear that the first extra scene is trying to connect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to some of the other DCEU heroes. However, with Gunn and Safran supposedly soft-rebooting the DC movies’ continuity, it’s not clear how this will pay off further down the road, especially since Black Adam was a box office failure and the Superman storyline it sets up was already officially canceled. But with both Shazam! Fury of the Gods scenes, it does make sense if Levi’s Shazam is integrated somehow into Gunn and Safran’s new DCU.

While the two credits scenes nod at an exciting future for fans of the character, the strange position Shazam! Fury of the Gods finds itself in makes them less meaningful than the creative team behind the sequel intended. Gun and Safran already told fans their new DCU will debut in theaters with the release of Superman: Legacy, set to premiere in 2025. We also know The Flash is expected to reset the timeline, change the Multiverse, and give Gunn and Safran the perfect excuse to save some cast members and characters from the DCEU while ditching everything else. Depending on the box office of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Levi’s character might have a better chance of remaining in the new DCU. For now, both end-credits scenes are nothing more than wishful thinking. They are still fun to watch, though.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in theaters.