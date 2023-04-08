Shazam! Fury of the Gods has hit Digital with some exciting special features and to mark the occasion Warner Bros Discovery has released the first 10 minutes of the movie on Twitter. The movie premiered just three weeks ago in theaters but did not make any impact at the box office grossing only a little over $121 million worldwide. The movie certainly suffered due to delays in its release and the fact that given DC’s new 10-year plan, fans aren’t sure where it fits in the grand scheme.

The opening of the movie introduces Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as daughters of Atlas breaking in a museum to get the mythical staff of the Gods. It also showcases Shazam in a pediatrician’s clinic laying on the couch talking about his traumas and the coming together of the Shazam-ily to face some disturbance in the city. By the looks of it, the movie looks fresh, fun, and interesting – everything you’d expect from the franchise.

Shazam’s Future in the DCU

Shazam! 2 sees Billy and his siblings still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. However, the vengeful trio of Atlas’ daughters arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago. To stop them, the Shazam-ily gets thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.

The movie had been touted as Warner Bros Discovery’s big releases this year, however, it did not have a long shelf life. Part of the reason for disinterest in the movie comes from the fact that with the overhaul at the studio and new plans in motion, it was uncertain where the movie is placed in the future of the DCU. Interestingly, the first movie came out as an interconnected part of now defunct DCEU but still managed to be its own thing without drawing much from that universe. While full of Easter eggs and throwing away names of Batman, Superman, and even a cameo from Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Ever since the movie premiered many new details have emerged including the fact that Dwayne Johnson rejected a Black Adam post-credits cameo which puts a full stop to fans’ expectation of having a Black Adam v Shazam stand-off. The studio had been waiting to see the box office response to decide Shazam’s future in the new DCU, however, it doesn’t look good anymore.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is available on demand and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23. You can check out the first 10 minutes below: