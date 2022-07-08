Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Levi shared a small video on his Instagram account in which we can see the superhero silhouette engulfed in shadows. In the literal teaser, the superhero greets fans and says that he’s here again, “just being a tease.” Unfortunately, there’s not much in the new footage to tell us what Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all about, but at least now we know it won’t be long until we find out which new threat Billy Batson and his superpowered foster family might face in the sequel.

So far, all we know is that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature a trio of villains played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. The trio will play multiple daughters of Atlas, one of the gods who bless Shazam with his powers. In the first movie, it was established that Billy inherited the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. So, with the daughters of Atlas showing up for the sequel, it looks like the DC Universe is ready to dive into the character’s mythology.

Levi’s Shazam won’t be alone in 2022’s SDCC. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson also revealed he’s bringing Teth-Adam to the convention with exciting news about his antihero film. Shazam and Black Adam are nemeses in DC’s comic books, and fans are eager to see the two meta-humans fighting in theaters. With both live-action characters showing up for SDCC, maybe we’ll finally learn more about how Warner Bros. and DC intend to join the duo on upcoming projects.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. A couple of months later, Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on December 21. So, the timing was never better to announce when and how the two supers will crossover.

SDCC will occur between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel will happen in the prestigious Hall H on Saturday, July 23. Check Levi’s original post below.