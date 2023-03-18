DC finally kicked off their 2023 this weekend with the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The superhero Sequel directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi has been receiving mixed reviews, but that hasn’t stopped DC and Funko from kicking off the film’s opening weekend in electrifying fashion. Now, on top of the famous toy company’s previously released Pop line, Funko has announced a new wave of Sodas for Fury of the Gods that will make any Shazam fan excited.

The wave of eight vinyl Soda figures include members of the Shazam family and the evil daughters of Atlas. On the hero side of things there’s Billy Batson aka Shazam (Levi, Asher Angel), Pedro (D.J. Cotrona, Jovan Armand), Darla (Meagan Good, Faithe Herman), Freddie (Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ross Butler, Ian Chen), and Mary (Grace Caroline Currey). Each hero comes with a Chase version of the character in their younger non superhero form while the normal superhero version of each character is metallic. The last two figures in the Wave are two thirds of the daughters of Atlas, Anthea (Rachel Zegler) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) all armored up and ready for war. The Chases for these two villains are metallic. Anthea is a Walmart exclusive while Kalypso is an Amazon exclusive.

What’s Fury of the Gods About?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of the title superhero family. The group of DC heroes are still figuring out how to work as a team while balancing their civilian lives. However, when the daughters of Atlas come to get revenge on the Shazam family, all their lives are thrown into jeopardy. These demigoddesses claim that the heroes stole their father’s power which “rightfully” belongs to them. They rebuilt the Wizard Shazam’s staff that Billy broke in the first movie to take their powers back one by one. The only one left to stop them is Billy who partakes in an epic battle filled with dragons and unicorns to save his family as well as the world.

Fury of the Gods Is in Theaters Now

While the first Shazam! was beloved by critics and comic book fans alike, critics haven’t been as kind to Fury of the Gods. That being said the sequel’s audience reception has been very positive with many saying it continues the great funny and emotional heartfelt balance of the original even though it is backed by a much grander narrative. While we wait to see if new co-head of DC Studios James Gunn has plans for Levi’s Shazam in future films or sequels, you can grab these new Fury of the Gods Funko Sodas on Entertainment Earth's website.

One of the big improvements in the new film has been the stunning costume work and Funko nailed the look of them with these awesome vinyl figures. You can preview the Sodas down below before seeing Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theaters now.