Closing out its second week of release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has amassed $102.4 million at the global box office. The sequel, which stars Zachary Levi in the titular role, marks the latest project for DC Studios. Last week, Fury of the Gods collected around $65.5 million globally, meaning the superhero flick added around $37 million in this second week.

The majority of Fury of the Gods's global total has come from international audiences, netting $56.1 million; domestically, it has earned $46.3 million.The numbers in both territories are a far cry from how the original Shazam! performed in 2019. For the original film's two-week debut in the United States, it earned a rough total of $78 million, while it earned around $102 million internationally in its debut weekend. Against a production budget of $110-$125 million, Fury of the Gods certainly has a way to go to turn some kind of profit for Warner Bros. and DC.

Coming weeks will likely only present further challenges for the superhero sequel, with major blockbusters such as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Super Mario Bros. Movie waiting in the wings. In terms of straight superhero fare, Fury of the Gods has some breathing room, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the next film in that genre to hit theaters in early May. While competition with other current releases (i.e. Scream VI) could prove a factor for the box office struggles, uncertainty with DC Studios and superhero fatigue could also be to blame.

RELATED: Zachary Levi Confirms Thwarted 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Cameo Plans

Who Stars in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Fury of the Gods stars Levi as Shazam, the adult superhero alter ego of Billy Batson (Asher Angel). The film sees Billy and his fellow foster kids "learning to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos." Fury of the Gods also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Grace Caroline Currey, Ross Butler, Ian Chen, D.J. Cotrona, Jovan Armand, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman, and Djimon Hounsou. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler make their debuts in the sequel as the villainous Daughters of Atlas, "a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is currently in theaters. Check out our interview below with director David F. Sandberg, who talks about Easter eggs in the film and the potential future of the franchise: