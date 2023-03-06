Shazamily, the long wait is nearly up! Lightning strikes twice this month when Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering with IMAX, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures to offer audiences the chance to see an early IMAX screening of the long-awaited sequel, starring Zachary Levi. On March 15 at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, join us in the fight against the Daughters of Atlas ahead of the wide release.

Not only are we thrilled for fans to experience Shazam! Fury of the Gods in IMAX (which is the format you want to see this film), but Collider will also be hosting director David F. Sandberg for a Q&A, taking place after the early screening. Sandberg not only directed the first Shazam! but is also the creative mind behind horror favorites like Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out, a genre he masterfully blends with the Shazam! films.

To snag tickets to this exciting opportunity, email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Shazam! Fury of the Gods in IMAX.” In the body of the email, please include your full name and if you'd like to bring a guest. Again, the event takes place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 15, at 7pm. We'll contact the people that won free tickets a few days before the screening with more info.

Image via Warner Bros.

Who are the gods, and why are they furious?

In Fury of the Gods, Billy Batson, played by Angel Asher and Levi, is learning to adapt to his new superpowers. Now that all of his foster siblings are able to tap into the powers of Shazam, he’s feeling lost among the DC universe of superheroes and wants to bring the Shazamily together. Meanwhile, a trio of ancient Greek goddesses, the Daughters of Atlas, are plotting revenge on those they believe stole the magic from their father. Led by Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren as Hespera, these sisters, Kalypso (played by Lucy Liu) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), will put Shazam and his family to the ultimate test. In a battle that threatens to destroy all he holds dear, and Earth itself, does a kid hero stand a chance against vengeful goddesses? Shazam! Fury of the Gods also sees the return of cast members Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Grace Caroline Currey, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, and Djimon Hounsou.

Get your entry in soon! You aren’t going to want to miss out on this epic battle in IMAX. Check out the trailer below.