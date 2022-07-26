After Warner Bros. dropped their first look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, fan of the franchise were treated not only to a look at the Shazamly coming together and all becoming heroes, but also at a look at the villains of the movie: the daughters of Atlas. We got a look at both Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Helen Mirren as Hespera, and a sneak peek at what plans they have for these kids who have the power of the gods.

We caught up with Lucy Liu at San Diego Comic-Con and talked to her not only about finally seeing her in a superhero movie, but also what that means to her as an actor who has been in the industry for 30 years. For many, Liu served as one of the few Chinese-American faces on mainstream screens in the late 90s and has since had a wide range of roles from voice acting to live-action.

Liu rose to fame in Ally McBeal where she starred as Ling Woo, a Chinese-American lawyer. The character has gone through much analysis in the years since she first appeared, most analysis calls out the rather stereotypical writing that turns Ling into a hypersexualized dragon lady, however Liu's impact is significant as one of the few representatives of Asian American women on television at the time.

She then went on to notably play Alex Munday in Charlie's Angels, O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill, and Master Viper in Kung Fu Panda. In 2012, she was cast as Joan Watson, across from Johnny Lee Miller's Sherlock Holmes in Elementary. A series that offered a fresh and modern approach to the classic Holmes story, with Liu delivering a strong performance as Watson.

RELATED: 'Black Adam's Director on Cutting Scenes and Why Those Action Sequences Look so Good

It is extremely exciting to see Liu jumping into this franchise, and she talked about what being a part of a superhero movie means to her:

"I think being a part of a superhero movie is a super dream, because I am a super fan of comics and of that time, which is my childhood. So it really is a dream to be a part of something that, at that time, was unattainable and to grow into that space, and to have them grow into that space – for diversity, for women, and empowerment. It's not even just these quotables, it's a real thing and being a part of that is really a dream come true."

For Liu, the progress of diversity and inclusion for Asian and Asian Americans is something that will take time and about making decisions on what an actor wants to do. She talked about her personal journey of finding a place of belonging:

"It's always about, 'Is it interesting? Is it challenging?' And as those things build up, you start to build this structure and this foundation and other people can join, so it becomes a city, becomes a state or country, and it becomes something that we could all be a part of. I think it's about belonging, and we all want to belong, and that's why we're all here at Comic-Con. I mean, as a child for me, coming from an immigrant family, I did not feel like I belonged. Right? And so I think in a way, going into the entertainment business, you fall into this circus of people that are trying to find a way, and now I've been lucky enough to have worked and have had reached a level of success, where I can really feel like I belong, and we're all looking for that."

Image via Warner Bros.

But, she said, the journey is not over. She talked about normalizing diversity and integration in the entertainment industry and what kind of impact that would have on people:

"I mean, I've been in the business for 30 years, and it feels like I just started yesterday. I don't want to say that the struggle is over because it's not. I think every day it's a struggle, and you think, 'Well, what about all the other things that you've done?' And it's not about that, right? It's about having other people understand that normalizing who you are, visually, will help to make the status quo and the foundation of life become a little bit more integrative. I know that's not the right word, but we need to integrate ourselves by putting ourselves in the entertainment field so that people feel comfortable enough. It's not a judgment on that but the reality is we're segregated, we're separated, and we have to bring ourselves together. In order to do that, we have to allow the entertainment business to continue to collide us together, and that's the only way to move forward. That's the one thing about entertainment that can be very powerful. Because it can be aspirational, and I hope that that is someday going to be the case for my son."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to be released in theaters on December 21. Until then, check out the new trailer below:

Read more of our Warner Bros. coverage from San Diego Comic-Con: