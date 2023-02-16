With tickets now on sale, and the film set to be released next month, it won't be too long before audiences get to return to the DC universe with the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As fans eagerly await the anticipated release of the upcoming film, Dolby Cinema has revealed via their official Twitter account a brand-new poster featuring Zachary Levi as the titular hero ready for battle.

With a simplistic layout, the poster features the titular hero facing off into the distance against a black backdrop. In his hand, he wields a magic staff with a powerful blue glow. Alongside the blue light, the poster also features yellow sparks that fly across the image alongside the Dolby logo, which illuminates the character. With the contrast of the dark and light colors, the poster effectively serves as a standout piece for the film's marketing campaign while also inviting audiences to discover and experience the movie on the most premium screen they can find.

In contrast to the film's previous poster, which featured an ensemble of the entire cast, the latest one-sheet instead chooses to focus on Billy, the central character of the story, which director David F. Sandberg teases will continue to grow in the upcoming sequel. "It's sort of an extension of the first movie," he previously said. "He finally found a family in that movie. But now, we see him struggling a bit now that they're growing up. He's holding on very tightly to his family because he doesn't want everyone to just scatter and go do their own thing. He just found his family, and he wants to have them all together."

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Poster Assembles All of Billy Baston's Friends and Foes

DC's Future Following Structural Change

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the first of several installments from DC's cinematic slate set to be released this year as the franchise begins gearing up for a different direction following James Gunn's hiring as co-CEO of DC Studios. Following the debut of the film next March, the cinematic universe will reset with the release of The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, in June. Other films set to be released this year include Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña, which will be released on August 18, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which features Jason Momoa's return to the role.

Following this, DC will continue in a new direction with several reboots, such as Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing, among various others. However, despite all the changes, Levi has previously reassured fans that Shazam will not be recast and expects to return to the role sometime again in the near future. With so much in store for the franchise's future, fans have much to look forward to as classic characters finally return to the big screen.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods flies into theaters on March 17. Check out the official poster down below: