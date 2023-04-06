It's time to say the magic word, as Warner Bros. has announced that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will become available for purchase through digital platforms tomorrow, April 7, according to ComicBook.com. The physical media release for the movie will arrive later this summer, on May 23rd. Fans will be able to acquire the digital version of the sequel for $24.99 in case they want to purchase it, or $19.99 if they prefer to rent it for two days. Both versions of the home media launch for the DC adventure will include plenty of behind-the-scenes featurettes, where the cast and crew behind Fury of the Gods will take a sneak peek at the making of the film.

Zachary Levi returns as the titular hero, in this darker sequel that goes beyond what was established in the original movie back in 2019. As the whole family adapts to their lives as powerful superheroes, the Daughters of Atlas have a personal vendetta against the wizard who gave the foster kids their magical set of skills. The clash between the two teams is certainly more explosive than the stakes from the first installment, where Billy Batson (Asher Angel) had to learn how to use his powers with the help of his new brother, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer). Thankfully, Billy trusted his family this time around, ensuring they could face the legendary villains together.

While the studio made its best effort to promote the latest movie in the DC Extended Universe, Fury of the Gods' results at the box office were a disappointment, which might've prompted the early release on digital platforms. Added to the poor reception from fans and critics, the original story planned for the characters moving forward was meddled with due to the production of last year's Black Adam. According to Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, the two franchises were set to cross paths, before those plans were scrapped at the last minute. With the box office response the sequel saw, this could mark the end of the road for the "Shazamily".

RELATED: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Lost the First Film’s Charm By Ignoring the Teenage Alter Ego

The Daughters of Atlas Take the Spotlight

It is no secret that ancient mythology is an important part of the DC Extended Universe, and Billy Batson's family learned just how powerful these gods can be in their latest adventure. Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu joined the franchise as the Daughters of Atlas. After the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) took their father's life, the siblings came up with a plan to avenge their loss. What they never expected was Anthea (Zegler) falling in love with Freddy, making her sympathetic for the group of heroes who would stand in their way.

Before you get your digital copy of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods tomorrow, you can check out the official trailer for the movie below: