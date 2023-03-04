The trio shares the fun they had on set, their love of ABBA, and how true to their characters they all are.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': Ross Butler, Grace Caroline Currey & D.J. Cotrona on Helen Mirren's Dancing & the Mario Kart Champion

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, kid-turned-superhero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi) and his family of superpowered foster siblings find themselves up against a new and powerful foe, or foes, rather. The Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, have come to Earth seeking vengeance on those they believe stole their father’s magic. Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his family will have to find the courage to work together in order to protect the world from destruction in a battle against these ancient goddesses.

Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on March 17, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got to speak with Ross Butler (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), Grace Caroline Currey (Fall), and D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation), who play the super alter egos of Billy’s siblings, Eugene Choi, Mary Bromfield, and Pedro Peña. During their interview, the trio discusses where they would profit best in the Shazamily suits, Currey’s love for ABBA, and what it was like playing both the kid and superhero versions of Mary. They also reveal that Levi’s playlist between takes had Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren singing and dancing, how the lair from the movie was really stocked with video games and snacks, and which of the cast members was the champion of Mario Kart. You can watch the interview in the player above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I'm going to start with congrats on the movie. I know it's hard to talk about this kind of a film because you don't want to give away any of the secrets, so my first question is if you could leave set wearing your costumes and go somewhere in real life, where would you go and why?

ROSS BUTLER: Taco Bell. Shock value.

[Laughs] That was very fast.

BUTLER: Yeah, get a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Crunch Wrap Supreme, fully decked out, yeah. Use my cape as like a napkin.

DJ COTRONA: Oh God, I don't know. Where would I go?

GRACE CAROLINE CURREY: Where's the street where all the superheroes go?

BUTLER: [laughs] Hollywood Boulevard?

CURREY: I'd go to Hollywood Boulevard, and I'd be like, “I'm one of them. I’ve got a suit too.”

D.J. COTRONA: I'm lazy, I would go home.

CURREY: Oh, that’d be nice.

COTRONA: I would go home, I would go to my couch where I always go, extra padding. I could just sleep, sleep more comfortably.

BUTLER: Huh, interesting.

CURREY: That sounds fun.

COTRONA: Watch movies.

I'm actually envisioning the three of you on Hollywood Boulevard, promoting the movie in costume.

CURREY: It’d be so fun!

COTRONA: It's not a bad idea, we could probably make some extra coin.

CURREY: That’s a great idea. Anyone taking notes? I’ll do it.

BUTLER: That’d be good marketing, I think.

I definitely want to ask you an individual question. Grace you are the only one who gets to be in both worlds, if you will. What was it like finding out you were going to be a superhero in the sequel?

CURREY: It was so sweet. I mean, Mary – I don't know if I can say this, but from the comic books Mary Marvel, you know, she had her comic run. So to get to be in the suit felt really a bit of a dream come true, getting a golden age hero. It was really fun.

COTRONA: Best suit.

CURREY: And then also, I got to work with everyone! So I was just playing with everybody the whole time, which is the best, you know? The kids and the adults, I was just included the whole time.

COTRONA: Grace is the only adult, on and off camera. She has to corral the younger cast, the older cast, so it felt exactly like it did when we weren’t at work.

I heard Zach plays music before filming begins, or right before a scene–

COTRONA: At all times.

CURREY: Yeah, or when you're leaving. My last day he played “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA, and it really touched me. It touched my soul.

BUTLER: She loves ABBA.

CURREY: I love ABBA! [laughs]

COTRONA: Loves, loves, loves ABBA.

Are you going to do the hologram tour? Maybe that's a different group, I might be wrong.

COTRONA: Holographic ABBA?

CURREY: Get us on the inside scoop, what is it?

COTRONA: Is it like the Tupac thing, but ABBA?

Yeah, but I'm messing this up because it’s not ABBA.

COTRONA: No, no, no, I'm holding you to this. I'm buying my mother tickets, and there better be a holographic ABBA.

CURREY: I think they’re in Europe.

I think I messed this thing up. But I am curious because he plays and apparently even Helen Mirren would dance or sing?

CURREY: Yeah!

What is it actually like on set? Because this is unusual. I've been on sets, this is not the norm.

COTRONA: Oh, dude, it's a mess. It is a positive mess, there's music–

BUTLER: It’s the best mess.

COTRONA: Zach was on his Onewheel, I'm skateboarding…

BUTLER: There’s a Nintendo Switch.

CURREY: Yeah, video games…

COTRONA: The lair set–

CURREY: [Laughs] You're like, “I want to be there!”

COTRONA: In the film, the lair, you know, [there are] video games setups, there's food, all of that stuff was practical and real, it wasn't fake. So we never went to our trailers, we stayed inside the lair and played Hades, we were all hooked on Hades at the time.

BUTLER: Yes, Hades was awesome. Yeah, it's like the big screen TV we attached the Switch to. So we would play Mario Kart–

COTRONA: Yeah, it was a mess.

CURREY: Yep.

BUTLER: It's true to life that we ate popcorn and everything on those couches. It was awesome.

COTRONA: And Grace would casually walk through just with disdain and judgment in her eyes.

BUTLER: Complete judgment. She thought she was better than everyone because she has both.

COTRONA: She was staying in character.

CURREY: I was probably taking a nap on the beanbag chair because I was with the kids and the adults. I was just always on set. So I was like, “Okay, who am I with today? Okay, you guys? Cool.”

I have to wrap, but who's the best at Mario Kart?

COTRONA: God, Zach, kicked my ass. For two movies he kicked my ass.

BUTLER: Mmm…

COTRONA: You know, it's Ross. Ross is better than everybody at everything.

CURREY: Ross is the best.

BUTLER: I'm very true to character. I will take the video game cake, I will take that.

COTRONA: And we will hand it to you.

CURREY: That's fair, that's fair.

