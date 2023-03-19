Just as Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is closing out its opening weekend at the box office, Rachel Zegler took the opportunity to share new behind-the-scenes images from the film. The actress can be seen in her Anthea costume, as she played a daughter of Atlas in the DC sequel. Besides looking like she's having a lot of fun while filming Fury of the Gods, Zegler can be seen alongside fellow cast members, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. The team are the new adversaries Shazam (Zachary Levi) must face before they can use intense magical powers in their quest for revenge.

Two years have passed in the DC Extended Universe since Billy Batson (Asher Angel) was given the responsibility of wielding the magic of Shazam during the events of the first movie. Through a couple of awkward training sessions, Billy started to dominate his new abilities, and he chose to use them for good. That was until Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) found out someone was given the power he wanted to have long ago. After Sivana was rejected for the position of Champion, he was estranged from his family and became obsessed with the power of Shazam ever since. Fortunately, Billy was able to find the necessary strength within himself to defeat the evil scientist.

This time around, the focus of the story is the Shazamily, which is what the Vasquez kids are calling themselves after they can all use the power of the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Billy is feeling concerned due to him approaching the age of eighteen, because that would force him to be removed from the foster system and his beloved family. While dealing with that concern, he has to face the Daughters of Atlas, who are trying to steal everyone's powers due to their personal vendetta against the Wizard. When Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) is caught in the crossfire of the conflict and placed in danger, things become personal for Shazam and the rest of his siblings.

Musical Magic On the Set of Shazam!

During a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief. Steven Weintraub, Zegler and Liu talked about their experience while filming Fury of the Gods. The pair mentioned how Zachary Levi constantly played music between takes to keep the cast and crew dancing while everything was being prepared for the next shot. The singing and dancing also had the purpose of keeping everyone awake and energized during the long hours spent before the camera. Zegler also spoke about how the film's director, David F. Sandberg, reminded her of Steven Spielberg because of the way he approaches topics like family mixed with fantastical adventures in his storytelling

