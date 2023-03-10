March is off to a killer start at the box office with the releases of Creed III and Scream VI. However, another returning hero looks to continue the electric month next week with the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The DC sequel coming off the beloved 2019 film looks just as fun, action-packed, and heartfelt as the original. Now a week ahead of the film’s debut, Fury of the Gods has released its entire musical score from Christophe Beck.

The flavor of Fury of the Gods’ sound is definitely inspired by classic adventure films of the genre like Richard Donner’s Superman. Composer John Williams’ influence can be particularly felt in Beak’s previously released theme for the film. However, throughout the entire soundtrack, whether it is pieces like “Daughters of Atlas” or “Family Affair”, there's a mythical weight to the score that feels appropriate for this kind of gods and monsters story involving dragons, unicorns, and revenge seeking Demigods. Also, speaking of mythical creatures, tracks like “Dragon Drop” and “Unicorn Act” have this Godzilla type monster movie vibe to them that gets the blood pumping. It’s going to be exciting to hear all these tracks in the context of the movie. Especially since DC has a long history of amazing musical scores spanning over the last 40 plus years. Fury of the Gods’ score looks to add to that rich supercharged catalog

What’s Fury of the Gods About?

Fury of the Gods once again follows Billy Batson aka Shazam (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) and the Shazam Family as they continue to adjust to their new lives as superheroes. That’s until the sinister Daughters of Atlas arrive. Comprised of Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), these Demigods are here to get back the powers of the Shazam Family that they claim were stolen from them. What follows is an epic battle with the lives of Billy’s found family hanging in the balance.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': Ross Butler, Grace Caroline Currey & D.J. Cotrona on Helen Mirren's Dancing & the Mario Kart Champion

When Does Fury of the Gods Release?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is releasing in theaters everywhere on March 17, 2023. The film will be once again directed by David F. Sandberg and, while Beak’s musical score is not as instantly memorable as other DC films like The Batman, the composer knows what makes the superhero genre tick. With Marvel properties like the Ant-Man movies, WandaVision, and Hawkeye under his belt, Beck is very experienced at conjuring up epic thrills and emotion. While comic book fans wait for Fury of the Gods’ to release, you can listen to the film’s entire soundtrack here. Fury of the Gods’ theme can also be listened to down below: