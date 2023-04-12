Shazam! Fury of the Gods will make its streaming debut on Warner Bros Discover’s newly rebranded streaming service Max. The movie is already available on Digital and will come on streaming in May with the launch of Max. The Zachry Levi-led movie only hit theatres in March, after a string of delays and pushbacks first due to the pandemic then due to the big merger of Warner Bros and Discovery.

Though touted as one of the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery’s first big releases Shazam! Fury of The Gods failed to make a mark at the box office and did not gather an audience as expected. It grossed only a little over $121 million worldwide and certainly suffered due to delays and the fact that given DC’s new 10-year plan, fans aren’t sure where the sequel or its superhero team fit in the grand scheme.

What Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

The movie was greenlit after the success of the original 2019 feature, with director David F. Sandberg and the cast returning. Following the events of the original feature, Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees Billy and his foster siblings still adjusting to their superhero alter egos while juggling a teenage life. Things change as the vengeful trio of Atlas’ daughters arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago. And in order to stop them, the Shazam-ily gets thrust into a battle for their superpowers—and their lives—with the fate of the world at stake.

Image via Warner Bros.

By the looks of the first 10 minutes of the feature, it looks fresh and fun, yet the common consensus is that the sequel is inferior to the original movie at many levels. Hurting the feature more is the fact that fans aren’t sure of the fate of the characters at all given that James Gunn and Peter Safran have already announced their new vision for the DC Universe. In the world of Gods and Monsters and features like Superman: Legacy and Batman: The Brave and The Bold the movie felt out of place for the audience.

The movie stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea/Anne, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, D. J. Cotrona and Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, and Helen Mirren as Haspera.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will premiere on Max on May 23. You can check out the trailer below: