Shazam! Fury of the Gods may be just one week away from release, but it seems as if the marketing machine behind the movie may have already given away one of the biggest surprises the film has to offer. A new television spot for the movie, which aired on Fox during WWE Smackdown on Friday night, revealed a major cameo appearance from a DC star.

There had been rumors prior to this, but the TV spot confirmed that Gal Gadot's Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman is appearing in the film. The first Shazam! film had featured a brief cameo from Superman, but it was a stand-in rather than Henry Cavill who is less likely to appear as Clark Kent now given everything that has happened recently between DC, Warner Bros. and himself.

In Fury of the Gods, Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his foster siblings are forced back into action together when faced with the threat of the Daughters of Atlas. Their enemies are attempting to use a weapon that could destroy the world, while Billy must attempt to make peace with the Gods due to taking their powers for granted.

Diana, dressed fully in her distinctive attire, appears in the very short clip looking back to Billy as he motions for her to give him a call — a neat callback to the first film in which it's revealed Billy has a major crush on her — and telling him to "stick to saving the world, kid", with a smirk.

Director David F. Sandberg didn't seem particularly impressed with the approach to marketing, in the wake of the teaser's release. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts, saying: "Well there’s some big 'Shazam' spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

When a fan responded to him noting he did not seem happy, the director added that he was "happy if it convinces people to see the movie", but added that it was "less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers."

When Wonder Woman 3 was officially cancelled by Warner Bros. after the takeover by James Gunn and Peter Safran, it was thought that Gadot's time as the character had ended. However, Gunn responded to fans online asking where they had gotten the concrete information that Gadot had been removed from DC Studios.

This appearance seems to confirm what Gunn was hinting at. Gadot was also due to have an appearance in The Flash, but her role was reportedly cut, along with Cavill as Superman — although Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's roles as Bruce Wayne have survived intact.

For now, it remains to be seen if this will be Gadot's swansong as Diana Prince. To see her, head to theaters on March 17 to check out Shazam! Fury of the Gods. You can watch the trailer down below.