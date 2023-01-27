The latest trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has placed quite the burden on the shoulders of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his alter-ego (Zachary Levi). Not only does Shazam! Fury of the Gods look to up the stakes of its predecessor, but director David F. Sandberg is still showing he can balance the action and humor that made the first Shazam! a surprise hit. Here's a look at everything the new trailer contains, from dragons (yes really) to the fracturing of family bonds.

In 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' Daughters of Atlas Cause Untold Destruction

Once again, Billy and his adoptive family - who he granted the same powers that the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) bestowed unto him - are targeted by a magical threat. This time, it's the daughters of Atlas: Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). "Children stole the power of the gods," Hespera snarls at Billy. "You ripped it right from our father's core." She's actually being quite literal in this case: one of the many gifts bestowed to Billy is the literal stamina of Atlas, who in Greek mythology is known for being sentenced to hold the heavens up for eternity.

And the Daughters are shown to be an apocalyptic-level threat from the get go. Kalypso plants a strange apple in the middle of a stadium, causing massive roots to erupt and tear it to pieces. The roots don't stop there - they also rip through Philidelphia, sending cars flying and nearly tearing a bridge in half. Hespera also sends Billy flying with a single kick! And as if that wasn't bad enough, the Daughters also possess a magic staff that can bring Billy and his family down to mortal status.

Billy Is a Conflicted Champion

The events of Fury of the Gods are also shown to tear at Billy emotionally, especially now that his family is in danger. During their rampage, the Daughters of Atlas erect an impenetrable dome over Philidelphia - and abscond with Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy's adoptive brother/confidant. Billy can only watch in horror as Freddy is taken away by the Daughters, and even though he has the powers of literal gods coursing through his veins it's clear he's helpless. "I don't know how we fight powers like this," his adoptive sister Mary (Grace Fulton) says while pouring over a pile of spellbooks.

It gets to the point where Billy, seemingly at his rope's end, asks a newly resurrected Shazam to take back his powers. However, the wizard refuses. "I spent millenia searching for a worthy champion!" he bellows. "You know exactly what must be done!" Whatever Shazam is asking him to do, it leads to Billy facing the Daughters alone - and wielding his own staff which to no one's surprise fires bolts of lightning.

Will the Real Mother of Dragons Please Stand Up?

Perhaps the biggest draw of the new trailer is the massive dragons the Daughter command. They appear to be forged out of rock, but like any good dragons possess the ability to fly and breathe fire. This leads to some intense action sequences, such as Billy hurling a truck at a dragon and slamming one through a building. He even disparagingly refers to Kalypso as "Khaleesi" - the name given to Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, which also falls under parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Other mystical creatures appear, from a rampaging chimera to an ogre who slams into a parked car. Mary and the rest of Billy's adoptive family even ride unicorns! But the biggest question mark is Anthea (Rachel Zegler), the third daughter of Atlas. Unlike her sisters, her powers appear to focus on time - she is shown rebuilding a city by simply lifting her hands. Other scenes feature her and Frieddy together, implying that unlike her sisters Anthea isn't hellbent on Billy's destruction. When all is said and done, Fury of the Gods looks packed with magic and mayhem, which should make for an entertaining time at the movies.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods blitzes into theaters on March 17, 2023.